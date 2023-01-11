We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Grande Nuit Merlot 750Ml

4.6(5)Write a review
image 1 of Grande Nuit Merlot 750Ml
£7.00
£7.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red Wine
  • Carefully harvested in the cool of the night
  • The grapes are harvested in the middle of the night, when temperatures are at their lowest, so as to preserve all of the fruit's intense flavours and aromas.
  • This Merlot is harvested night to preserve this varietal uniqueness: the freshness, vivacity and crispness. This wine is a vivid deep purplish red in colour and boasts an intense nose with notes of blackberry and peppermint. Round and delectable on the palate with lovely flavours of fresh black fruit.
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Les Chais du Sud

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Pierre Bessonnet

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested during the night, when temperatures are at their lowest so to best preserve the original qualities of the grapes. At the winery 2/3 of the grapes are transferred immediately to tanks. The remaining 1/3 of the harvest is heated to 65°C for 8 hours in order to extract the grapes' colour and explosive fruity flavours before they are reunited for the fermentation process. Subsequent ageing process lasts for 3 months on fine lees with occasional stirring to mellow the wine.

History

  • Founded in the Languedoc coastal city of Sète in 1920, for over a century Les Chais du Sud have been pioneers in exellence of the development of varietal wines from the region. This Merlot is no exception. Once the grapes reach optimum condition to give the best flavours & freshness, they are then harvested at night to maintain these qualities. This race to get grapes from vine to to winery lasts for 2 to 3 nights. The start of which is known as the "Grande Nuit"

Regional Information

  • The coastal landscape of the Languedoc stretches 200 km from east to west in a 15-km wide strip. This immense maritime facade faces due south and is swept by sea breezes. The ground is flat and composed of recent alluvium, young, fertile silt, and rounded stones. The vines planted here benefit from cool, even climatic conditions that lend the wines their lively fruity notes for an overall sensation of freshness and vivacity.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of France

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Grande Nuit,
  • France.

Return to

  • Grande Nuit,
  • France.

Net Contents

750ml

View all Red Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not a master but a drinker of the red wine…this is

4 stars

Not a master but a drinker of the red wine…this is a surprisingly lovely soft mellow wine, no spiteful reflux. Quite sweet and pleasant drinking. Sort of Rose taste and a smell of pencil shavings but a nice moorish wine. I will buy again ..and again …..and again.

A bargain

4 stars

A lovely fruity full bodied wine.

Deep and fruity, not too dry and not too sweet. Ta

5 stars

Deep and fruity, not too dry and not too sweet. Tastes more lively than other wines in this price range. The bottle's nice too with embossed words on the lid and a glossy moon motif contrasting with the matte label. Je recommande !

Surprising for the price

5 stars

This wine was a lovely surprise , very strong bodied and one of the best Merlots Ive tried great value taste of much more expensive wine.

Great value red wine

5 stars

Great tasting red wine. Lovely and smooth with good deep red colour.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here