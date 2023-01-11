Grande Nuit Merlot 750Ml

Not a master but a drinker of the red wine…this is
Not a master but a drinker of the red wine…this is a surprisingly lovely soft mellow wine, no spiteful reflux. Quite sweet and pleasant drinking. Sort of Rose taste and a smell of pencil shavings but a nice moorish wine. I will buy again ..and again …..and again.
A bargain
A lovely fruity full bodied wine.
Deep and fruity, not too dry and not too sweet. Tastes more lively than other wines in this price range. The bottle's nice too with embossed words on the lid and a glossy moon motif contrasting with the matte label. Je recommande !
Surprising for the price
This wine was a lovely surprise , very strong bodied and one of the best Merlots Ive tried great value taste of much more expensive wine.
Great value red wine
Great tasting red wine. Lovely and smooth with good deep red colour.