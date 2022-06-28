We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Quorn Meat Free Crispy Nuggets 300G

Per 4 Cooked Nuggets (77g)

Energy
608kJ
145kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6.4g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.90g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 795kJ/190kcal

Product Description

  • Meat free savoury flavour nuggets, made with mycoprotein, coated in a crispy batter
  • Netmums Recommended*
  • *In a poll of 102 Netmums users, 98% would recommend Quorn Crispy Nuggets to a friend or family
  • Sustainable Nutrition
  • Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Mycoprotein is footprinted by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources.
  • To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk and get social with us!
  • Carbon Trust
  • CO2 Measured 0.65kg per serving
  • Our crispy nuggets are great for dipping and sharing or try in à fresh tortilla wrap
  • Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
  • Deliciously meat free
  • Source of Protein
  • Low in Saturated Fat
  • Source of Fibre
  • No Soy
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 300G
  • Source of Protein
  • Low in Saturated Fat
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (39%), Water, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Salt, Maize Flour, Wheat Starch, Milk Proteins, Textured Wheat Protein (Wheat Protein, Wheat Flour), Natural Flavouring, Raising Agents: Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate, Pea Fibre, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Wheat Gluten, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Dextrose

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Do not refreeze once thawed.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging - Preheat oven and baking tray to 220ºC/Fan 200ºC/Gas 7. Cook on the middle shelf. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.
15 Min

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

3-4 Servings

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Quorn Foods Sweden AB,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help
  • If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch https://www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as oven cooked) Per 100g(as oven cooked) Per 4 Nuggets
Energy 795kJ/190kcal608kJ/145kcal
Fat 8.3g6.4g
of which saturates 0.8g0.6g
Carbohydrate 17g13g
of which sugars 1.9g1.5g
Fibre 4.5g3.4g
Protein 9.4g7.2g
Salt 1.2g0.90g
Serves 3-4--
These are absolutely delicious

5 stars

I absolutely love these. They take 15mins to cook, they are healthy because they are meat free and they are relatively cheap. You can have them as a meal with veg & potatoes, or as snacks with dips etc, if having a n night in.

Surprised they were tasty. Good taste.

5 stars

Surprised they were tasty. Good taste.

Nice meat-free alternative. As a nutritionist I mu

5 stars

Nice meat-free alternative. As a nutritionist I must write this down; it is not a “healthier” version. Meat isn’t unhealthy. Wheat flour does more damage than meat FYI. Stop stigmatizing meat eaters. Know the difference. Nice product, wish there would be a gluten-free version.

very nice on a stir fry with a Hoisin sauce

5 stars

very nice on a stir fry with a Hoisin sauce

Best frozen nuggets

5 stars

My kids love them. Cooks so quick and crispy in the air fryer. Good value for money and healthier than chicken nuggets

