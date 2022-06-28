Quorn Meat Free Crispy Nuggets 300G

These are absolutely delicious
I absolutely love these. They take 15mins to cook, they are healthy because they are meat free and they are relatively cheap. You can have them as a meal with veg & potatoes, or as snacks with dips etc, if having a n night in.
Surprised they were tasty. Good taste.

Nice meat-free alternative. As a nutritionist I must write this down; it is not a “healthier” version. Meat isn’t unhealthy. Wheat flour does more damage than meat FYI. Stop stigmatizing meat eaters. Know the difference. Nice product, wish there would be a gluten-free version.
very nice on a stir fry with a Hoisin sauce
Best frozen nuggets
My kids love them. Cooks so quick and crispy in the air fryer. Good value for money and healthier than chicken nuggets