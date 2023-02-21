We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Aptamil Advanced 2 Follow On Milk 6-12 Months 800G

4.7(9)Write a review
image 1 of Aptamil Advanced 2 Follow On Milk 6-12 Months 800G
£17.50
£21.88/kg

Product Description

  • Follow On Milk
  • All reviews are from parents with children older than 6 months and have not been edited by Nutricia.
  • IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breastfeeding is best. Follow-on milk should only be used as part of a mixed diet and not as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. Use on the advice of a healthcare professional.
  • Preparation instructions on pack must be followed.
  • Aptamil Profutura is now called Aptamil Advanced Follow On Milk
  • Suitable in combination with breastfeeding or for formula feeding
  • Milk fat for a creamy taste
  • Vitamins A, B2, C, DHA (Omega-3 LCP)
  • Vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system
  • Iron to support normal cognitive development
  • Calcium for normal growth and development of bone
  • Apatmil® Advanced Follow On Milk, our most advanced formulation* (*contains iron to support normal cognitive development) helps meet the increasing nutritional needs of babies aged 6-12 months.
  • The beginning of your baby's life is a special and beautiful time. Our passionate team of more than 500 scientists and experts are devoted to bringing you and your baby the latest scientific discoveries our research has to offer. Inspired by 50 years of breastmilk research we have gone a step further to develop Aptamil® Advanced Follow On Milk, which is suitable in combination with breastfeeding or for formula feeding.
  • Supporting you on your baby's journey - Aptamil® Advanced Toddler Milk is tailored for toddlers from 1 to 3 years as part of a varied, balanced diet.
  • - Our unique blend of GOS/FOS and 2'FL**
  • - Essential fatty acids ALA and LA for normal growth and development***
  • - No artificial preservatives‡
  • ** GOS/FOS and 2'FL - our blend of Galacto- and Fructo-oligosaccharides with 2'-Fucosyllactose.
  • ***Benefit obtained from a daily intake of 2g ALA ad 10g LA
  • ‡ As required by the legislation
  • The experts at Aptaclub are here for you, to listen and give you personalised advice and support on feeding and parenting.
  • UK: 0800 996 1000 (8:00-20:00 Monday - Friday) Visit www.aptaclub.co.uk to contact us via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or Live Chat
  • ROI : 1 800 22 12 34 (8:30-17:30 Monday-Friday) www.aptaclub.ie or ask@aptaclub.ie
  • Every Little Step Counts
  • - Factory is 100% powered by renewable electricity and sends zero waste to landfill
  • - Fully recyclable pack. Click the scoop back into the lid before recycling.
  • We are devoted to providing you and your baby our very best. We don't produce for any supermarket own-label brands.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
  • Nutricia and Aptamil® are registered trademarks.
  • Aptamil Profutura is now called Aptamil Advanced Follow On Milk
  • Suitable in combination with breastfeeding or for formula feeding
  • Milk fat for a creamy taste
  • Vitamins A, B2, C, DHA (Omega-3 LCP)
  • Vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system
  • Iron to support normal cognitive development
  • Calcium for normal growth and development of bone
  • Pack size: 800G
  • Vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system
  • Iron to support normal cognitive development
  • Calcium for normal growth and development of bone

Information

Ingredients

Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil), Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Milk Protein, Phospholipid (from Egg), Calcium Phosphate, Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Fish Oil, 2'-Fucosyllactose (2'-FL), Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Vitamin C, Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Choline Chloride, Calcium Carbonate, Taurine, Inositol, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Ferrous Sulphate, L-Carnitine, L-Tryptophan, Zinc Sulphate, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Nicotinamide, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Antioxidant (Vitamin C), Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodide, Folle Acid, Manganese Sulphate, Sodium Selenite, Vitamin K1, Vitamin D3, Biotin, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store powder in a cool, dry place.Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening. Best Before: See base of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparing Your Baby's Feed
  • Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
  • After 6 months, once weaning is established, we recommend giving your baby about 1 pint (500-600ml) per day.
  • Aptamil® Advanced Follow On Milk helps meet the increased nutritional needs of infants from 6 to 12 months.
  • This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
  • Approx. 1 beaker: No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.8g): 7; Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7 fl.oz
  • Important: Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop may change from time to time.
  • 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
  • 2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised beaker. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
  • 3 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the built in leveller. Do not press/heap the powder.
  • 4 Add the correct measure of powder to the water. Adding too many or too few scoops can be harmful. Place the sterilised lid on the beaker and shake immediately, vertically and vigorously for at least 10 seconds until the powder is dissolved.
  • 5 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.
  • Important Feeding
  • Make up each feed as required.
  • For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
  • Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed.
  • Never leave your baby alone during feeding.

Warnings

  • Important notice
  • Breastfeeding is best. Follow On Milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning in during the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs.
  • When bottle feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Quality guarantee
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

6 Months

Upper age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml prepared feed
Energy285kJ
-68kcal
Fat3.2g
of which, saturates1.5g
of which, mono-unsaturates1.1g
of which, polyunsaturates0.6g
of which, LCPs†0.030g
- Arachidonic acid (AA)0.009g
- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)0.017g
of which, EFAs††0.520g
- Linoleic acid (LA)0.466g
- Alpha-linoleic acid (ALA)0.054g
Carbohydrate8.2g
of which, sugars8.1g
of which, lactose7.8g
of which, polyols0.007g
- Inositol0.007g
Fibre0.6g
of which, GOS°0.48g
of which, FOS*0.08g
of which, 2'-FL**0.05g
Protein1.4g
Vitamin A60µg (15%***)
Vitamin D31.7µg (24%***)
Vitamin E0.94mg TE (19%***)
Vitamin K13.2µg (27%***)
Vitamin C8.5mg (19%***)
Thiamin (B1)0.05mg (10%***)
Riboflavin (B2)0.14mg (20%***)
Niacin (B3)0.46mg (7%***)
Vitamin B60.04mg (6%***)
Folate13µg (10%***)
Vitamin B120.11µg (14%***)
Biotin1.5µg (15%***)
Pantothenic acid0.46mg (15%***)
Sodium23.0mg (6%***)
Potassium74mg (7%***)
Chloride54mg (11%***)
Calcium75mg (14%***)
Phosphorus50mg (9%***)
Magnesium7.0mg (9%***)
Iron1.0mg (13%***)
Zinc0.48mg (10%***)
Copper0.054mg (11%***)
Manganese0.005mg (<1%***)
Fluoride≤0.006mg
Selenium3.2µg (16%***)
Iodine13µg (16%***)
L-Carnitine2.0mg
Choline15mg
Taurine5.1mg
Non-caloric carbohydrate (GOS°)0.2g
Nucleotides2.4mg
Vitamins-
Minerals-
Others-
***% Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children-
†Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids-
††Essential fatty acids-
°Galacto-oligosaccharides / *Fructo-oligosaccharides-
**2'-Fucosyllactose-

Safety information

Important notice Breastfeeding is best. Follow On Milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning in during the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.

View all Follow On Baby Milk From 6 Months

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

9 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great baby milk

5 stars

This is a great choice of milk for babies starting their weaning journey,Also are amazing and much better value for money!

Nice tasting product

5 stars

Bought this product on promotion for my niece. She likes it and drinks it regularly. It is a good replacement to wean babies of mother's milk

Great follow on milk

5 stars

My baby loved it. I feel he digests it better than other brands. Maybe cause of its prebiotics? Not sure why but he likes it better. They recently renamed it, I also used to give it to my toddler

Fancy milk

5 stars

I quite like aptamil as a brand and have used it with my older children. I find this is very expensive but often will buy if it is on offer. If i were rich then this would be my first choice!

Great product!

5 stars

I bought this on offer and really happy with it! No complaints at all!

Best formula

5 stars

Its a premium version and definitely the best. Little expensive but not disappointing

The best out there

4 stars

Best milk out there for our baby. Tastes great and smells great, even for our baby which is very fussy. Full or all the required nutrition and nasty stuff. Although it is quite expensive though.

good quality