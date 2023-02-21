Aptamil Advanced 2 Follow On Milk 6-12 Months 800G

Great baby milk
This is a great choice of milk for babies starting their weaning journey,Also are amazing and much better value for money!
Nice tasting product
Bought this product on promotion for my niece. She likes it and drinks it regularly. It is a good replacement to wean babies of mother's milk
Great follow on milk
My baby loved it. I feel he digests it better than other brands. Maybe cause of its prebiotics? Not sure why but he likes it better. They recently renamed it, I also used to give it to my toddler
Fancy milk
I quite like aptamil as a brand and have used it with my older children. I find this is very expensive but often will buy if it is on offer. If i were rich then this would be my first choice!
Great product!
I bought this on offer and really happy with it! No complaints at all!
Best formula
Its a premium version and definitely the best. Little expensive but not disappointing
The best out there
Best milk out there for our baby. Tastes great and smells great, even for our baby which is very fussy. Full or all the required nutrition and nasty stuff. Although it is quite expensive though.