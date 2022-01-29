We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Search with a list of items 

Bol Chocolate & Peanut Butter Power Shake 450G

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Bol Chocolate & Peanut Butter Power Shake 450G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Chocolate Peanut Butter Power Shake
  • At BOL, we’re always looking for ways to make our recipes even better. Whilst we endeavour to ensure online descriptions are always up to date, please always refer to back of pack for the most up to date ingredients list.
  • Designed for the busy foodie, this is a 100% nutritionally complete meal that’s ready to drink.
  • Packed with plant-powered whole foods, all 26 essential vitamins and minerals, and 20 grams of protein, (and not a sprinkling of added sugar). Our Power Shakes are fit for every kind of eater: available in 4 deliciously nutritious recipes. Our Chocolate peanut butter recipe guarantees indulgence and goodness in every gulp: classically milky cocoa, with a savoury nutty edge.
  • When time’s not on your side, you don’t need to compromise. Forget powdered protein shakes, dry toast, or sugary cereal bars and grab a bottle for a breakfast on-the-go, lunch in a hurry or a mid-afternoon boost. Our Power Shakes are ready-to-go. Are you?
  • Keep refrigerated and serve chilled. Shake before opening.
  • Since 2015, we’ve been on a mission to inspire the world to eat more plants and help busy people eat well. Our Power Shakes are healthy, delicious, and great on-the-go.
  • Power your day the BOL way: we hope you love them as much as we enjoy making them.
  • Eat plants. Love life.
  • Paul, founder
  • Ready-to-Drink Nutritionally Complete Meal
  • 20g high protein
  • Packed with 100% Plant Powered whole foods
  • All 26 essential vitamins & minerals
  • No added sugar
  • Dairy Free
  • Gluten Free
  • 361 Kcal
  • Pack size: 450G
  • Protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • No Added Sugar
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Soya Protein Blend (Water, Soya Protein), Apple Juice, Banana Puree, Peanut Butter (Roasted Peanuts) (6%), Carrot Puree, Coconut Milk (Coconut, Water), Gluten Free Oats, Cocoa Powder (2%), Cornflour, Vitamin Complex, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Nuts Allergens in bold.

Storage

Use by: see neck.Keep refrigerated & consume within 24 hours of opening.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening & serve chilled.

Name and address

  • BOL Foods,
  • London,
  • W2 1AY.
  • 51 Bracken Rd,
  • D18 CV48.

Return to

  • BOL Foods,
  • London,
  • W2 1AY.
  • IE: 51 Bracken Rd,
  • D18 CV48.
  • hello@bolfoods.com

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer BOL 450gRI Per BOL
Energy kJ335150818%
Energy kcal8036118%
Fat (g)4.018.226%
of which saturates (g)1.25.528%
Carbohydrate (g)5.826.010%
of which sugars (g)3.415.417%
Protein (g)4.520.240%
Fibre (g)1.56.9
Salt (g)0.060.295%
Micronutrients Breakdown%NRV** BOL
Vitamin A (µg)9944756
Vitamin D (µg)0.31.530
Vitamin E (mg)0.83.831
Vitamin K (µg)4.52027
Vitamin C (mg)146176
Thiamin (mg)0.10.542
Riboflavin (mg)0.21.068
Niacin (mg)1.04.428
Vitamin B6 (mg)0.31.289
Folic Acid (µg)135729
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.20.728
Biotin (µg)3.01427
Patothenate (mg)0.41.931
Chloride (mg)11351064
Calcium (mg)3716821
Phosphorus (mg)9643322
Magnesium (mg)4620730
Iron (mg)177821
Zinc (mg)0.62.921
Copper (mg)0.52.121
Manganese (mg)0.050.2121
Potassium (mg)0.10.420
Selenium (µg)3.01120
Chromium (µg)2820
Molybdenum (µg)2.31020
Iodine (µg)7.03121
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**Nutrient Reference Values (NRV) in 450g---
4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious

5 stars

Quite tasty and healthy with no added sugar. You currently stock 3 of them, all delicious but there are 4 in the range and you left out the best one, i.e. the Columbian Coffee, Banana and Cinnamon. Please consider stocking that one, as well.

Love them!

5 stars

Delicious!! And super handy for a quick and easy snack, or if I don't have time for a sit down meal! Love these shakes.

Filling and delicious

5 stars

Love this shake, super filling! I was pleasantly surprised, tasted delicious and its healthy too. Always looking out for new vegan options; this is amazingggg.

Delicious and easy breakfast!

5 stars

Heard good things about these for a while now so thought i'd give them a try... WOW they didn't disappoint! Absolutely delicious, the perfect breakfast on the way into work and kept me full all morning. Will be buying these again for sure!

