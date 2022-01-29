Bol Chocolate & Peanut Butter Power Shake 450G

Delicious
Quite tasty and healthy with no added sugar. You currently stock 3 of them, all delicious but there are 4 in the range and you left out the best one, i.e. the Columbian Coffee, Banana and Cinnamon. Please consider stocking that one, as well.
Love them!
Delicious!! And super handy for a quick and easy snack, or if I don't have time for a sit down meal! Love these shakes.
Filling and delicious
Love this shake, super filling! I was pleasantly surprised, tasted delicious and its healthy too. Always looking out for new vegan options; this is amazingggg.
Delicious and easy breakfast!
Heard good things about these for a while now so thought i'd give them a try... WOW they didn't disappoint! Absolutely delicious, the perfect breakfast on the way into work and kept me full all morning. Will be buying these again for sure!