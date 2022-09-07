Tesco Pesto Pasta 400G

much better than i expected...really enjoyed this
much better than i expected...really enjoyed this and would buy again
Overall Good, needed a little more flavour for me.
Pesto is my Fav, the taste was good but I felt it was a bit bland and lacking spices. A little Italian herbs and ground pepper on the top did the trick. Overall a good value for money.
Great meal to have on standby!
This surprised me! Really creamy and full of flavour. Maybe just a bit too much sauce but we had it with some ciabatta on the side. Great quick meal to have on standby!
The perfect flavour combination
This pasta dish is really flavoursome and tasty. The creamy pesto sauce and tomatoes are a great combination. Serve alongside a green salad or garlic bread baguette for the perfect meal.
Great for midweek meals
This is a great meal, especially when you can pair it with some warm garlic bread. Quick and easy to make for a midweek meal.
My favourite Tesco ready meal!
Oooh this was a goodie. I usually always pick the same meals every week to have on nights when I get in from work late. I hadn’t tried this meal before but gave it a go and now it’s my new fav! It was filling and I had leftovers so I took them in a Tupperware to work the next day for lunch. I threw in some spinach and chopped cucumber and tomato’s to make the meal go even further and Increase my veg intake. It was enough to do 5 meals. I’m a creature of habit, I’ll have this meal twice a week now.
So tasty!
Really nice quick meal to prepare. Purchased for lunch at work, perfect for someone like me with little time! Nice and creamy, the tomatoes compliment the taste well.
Quick and easy tea for one!
Perfect quick and easy tea, I enjoy this as it is quite different to other ready meals on offer. It's filling and tastes good!
Love it!
This is one of my favourites from this range. It's delicious! So creamy, and the Tomatoes complment it perfectly. I have mine with some Garlic Ciabatta Bread every time. It's a winner for me.
Good for a warm lunch
Good but maybe need a bit more pesto and less creamy sauce, nice with crusty warm bread...