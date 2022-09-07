We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Pesto Pasta 400G
Energy
2608kJ
621kcal
31%of the reference intake
Fat
23.8g

high

34%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.6g

high

53%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.2g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.73g

medium

29%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 652kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked casarecce pasta with a creamy pesto sauce topped with SunBlush® tomatoes.
  • A rich basil pesto blended with a creamy cheese sauce and finished with SunBlush® tomatoes. As with all of our Tesco Ready Meals enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience. Our team of chefs work together to create well loved Italian inspired dishes using the same passion and creativity as you would at home.
  • Casarecce pasta in a creamy pesto sauce, topped with SunBlush® tomatoes. A Taste of Italy
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Skimmed Milk, Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Basil Pesto (3.5%) [Sunflower Oil, Basil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulators (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid)], SunBlush® Tomato, Spinach, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Basil, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Garlic, Oregano.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 8 mins 30 secs / 900W 8 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy652kJ / 155kcal2608kJ / 621kcal
Fat6.0g23.8g
Saturates2.7g10.6g
Carbohydrate18.9g75.6g
Sugars2.1g8.2g
Fibre1.5g5.9g
Protein5.8g23.2g
Salt0.43g1.73g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
much better than i expected...really enjoyed this

5 stars

much better than i expected...really enjoyed this and would buy again

Overall Good, needed a little more flavour for me.

4 stars

Pesto is my Fav, the taste was good but I felt it was a bit bland and lacking spices. A little Italian herbs and ground pepper on the top did the trick. Overall a good value for money.

Great meal to have on standby!

4 stars

This surprised me! Really creamy and full of flavour. Maybe just a bit too much sauce but we had it with some ciabatta on the side. Great quick meal to have on standby!

The perfect flavour combination

4 stars

This pasta dish is really flavoursome and tasty. The creamy pesto sauce and tomatoes are a great combination. Serve alongside a green salad or garlic bread baguette for the perfect meal.

Great for midweek meals

5 stars

This is a great meal, especially when you can pair it with some warm garlic bread. Quick and easy to make for a midweek meal.

My favourite Tesco ready meal!

5 stars

Oooh this was a goodie. I usually always pick the same meals every week to have on nights when I get in from work late. I hadn’t tried this meal before but gave it a go and now it’s my new fav! It was filling and I had leftovers so I took them in a Tupperware to work the next day for lunch. I threw in some spinach and chopped cucumber and tomato’s to make the meal go even further and Increase my veg intake. It was enough to do 5 meals. I’m a creature of habit, I’ll have this meal twice a week now.

So tasty!

5 stars

Really nice quick meal to prepare. Purchased for lunch at work, perfect for someone like me with little time! Nice and creamy, the tomatoes compliment the taste well.

Quick and easy tea for one!

5 stars

Perfect quick and easy tea, I enjoy this as it is quite different to other ready meals on offer. It's filling and tastes good!

Love it!

5 stars

This is one of my favourites from this range. It's delicious! So creamy, and the Tomatoes complment it perfectly. I have mine with some Garlic Ciabatta Bread every time. It's a winner for me.

Good for a warm lunch

4 stars

Good but maybe need a bit more pesto and less creamy sauce, nice with crusty warm bread...

