Graze Marmite Crunch 28G
Per portion (28g):
- Energy
- 517kJ
-
- 123kcal
- -%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1846 kJ
Product Description
- Broad beans, roasted corn and corn hoops in a yeast extract seasoning
- For new online graze customers only. A valid payment card is needed for verification but your first 4-snack box is free. Full price subscription starts automatically after your free box, unless it's called online before the relevant cut-off times. Find full details, including price info, at graze.com/terms.
- Discover exciting snacks, delivered to your door
- Try a Free graze subscription box at graze.com/subscribe
- Free box code: MCO
- Love it or hate it?
- You've got to try it
- Are you a lover or a hater?
- At 123 kcals per portion and packed with marmitey, fibre-ful deliciousness, this crunch is one for the lovers.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- We'd know this pack anywhere.
- Copyright nature delivered.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323
- 123 Kcal
- Packed with veg
- High in fibre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 28G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Marmite Mini Broad Beans (43%): Broad Beans (93%), Marmite Flavouring (Yeast Extract Powder, Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Natural Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid), Rapeseed Oil, Marmite Corn (37%): Roasted Corn (90%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Yeast Extract Powder, Rice Flour, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Onion Juice Concentrate, Vitamin B Blend (Niacin, Maltodextrin, Thiamine, Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Marmite Corn Hoops (20%): Corn (67%), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Molasses Powder, Acids: Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate, Carob Powder, Spice, Herb Extract
Allergy Information
- All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Gluten, Eggs, Peanuts, Soya, Milk, Nuts, Mustard & Sesame. For allergens, including Cereal containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before: see pack lidStore in a cool dry place
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- May contain hard corn.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Graze,
- 3 St James's Rd,
- Kingston upon Thames,
- KT1 2BA.
- Graze,
- c/o 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- For UK, visit us at graze.com or write to
- Graze,
- 3 St James's Rd,
- Kingston upon Thames,
- KT1 2BA.
- For IE, visit us at ie.graze.com or write to
- Graze,
- c/o 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin,
- D24 NR23,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
28g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (28g)
|Energy
|1846 kJ
|517 kJ
|-
|441 kcal
|123 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|4.8 g
|of which saturates
|1.8 g
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|49 g
|14 g
|of which sugars
|1.0 g
|0 g
|Fibre
|13 g
|3.5 g
|Protein
|16 g
|4.4 g
|Salt
|1.5 g
|0.42 g
Safety information
May contain hard corn.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.