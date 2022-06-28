Viennetta Birthday Cake 650Ml

Refreshing
Different from one which I usually buy. Pleasantly surprised at how good it tasted. Bought on offer
Excellent Choice chocolate and Icecream Great Seeet Yummy
Perfect
Lovely flavour on the icecream, sprinkles added a bit of crunch. Excellent value. My new fav.
A nice quick desert
This Viennetta Birthday Cake desert is really nice as are all the Viennetta varieties. I buy Viennetta on a regular basis and can recommend it for price, especially when it is on offe.. Can recommend.
tasteless
not as good as other flavours
It was really tasty. I bought it as my grandchildren were coming for Sunday Dinner. The little ones loved it.
Absolutely delicious
Very good have had other flavours in the past but this one was really nice the chocolate was a bit hard though, and I must admit the biscuit base one is my favourite.
Good quality and appearance but prefer the original Vienetta.
Creamy and delicious
This product is excellent, it is so tasty, the ice cream is smooth and delicious, this party version is the best one they do. We can't get enough of it.