Viennetta Birthday Cake 650Ml

4.7(43)Write a review
image 1 of Viennetta Birthday Cake 650Ml
Product Description

  • Vanilla ice cream and strawberry flavour ice cream between crisp chocolate flavour layers (11%) topped with multi-coloured sugar strands (1%)
  • Treat yourself, family or friends to a delicious Viennetta Birthday Cake Ice Cream Dessert. Celebrating Wall’s 100th Birthday and 100 years happier together since 1922! The iconic shape of Viennetta ice cream now comes in a new flavour, Birthday Cake: a combination of delicious layers of vanilla and strawberry flavour ice cream between crisp chocolate flavour layers topped with multi-coloured sugar strand sprinkles. The unmistakable crack of Viennetta is more than enough to make mouths water – is it any wonder that Viennetta ice cream is such a firm family favourite? This unique frozen dessert is free from artificial colours or flavourings and with approx. 7 servings in one Viennetta dessert, it’s made for sharing. It's the perfect treat for summer BBQs, get togethers with family and friends, or any occasion big or small. Viennetta is a must-have staple in your freezer, it's the perfect treat for making precious moments together memorable. Try Viennetta Birthday Cake today and experience its delicious taste and unique texture. The original Viennetta ice cream dessert has been a family favourite for generations, marking many family moments or special occasions. If you like our Viennetta Birthday Cake Ice Cream, why not try our other flavours, like classic Viennetta Vanilla or Mint?
  • Viennetta Birthday Cake Ice Cream Dessert – the perfect treat for celebrating together with friends and family
  • Celebrating Wall's 100th Birthday and 100 years happier together since our first ice cream dessert in 1922!
  • Delicious layers of strawberry flavour and vanilla ice cream between crisp chocolate flavour layers topped with colourful sugar strand sprinkles
  • This frozen dessert comes in the classic, unique Viennetta shape featuring wave after wave of soft ice cream flowing over delightfully crisp chocolate flavour layers
  • Viennetta Birthday Cake Ice Cream Dessert contains approx. 7 portions, perfect for sharing with family and friends
  • Viennetta Birthday Cake Ice Cream contains no artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 650ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, coconut fat, glucose-fructose syrup, sugar, glucose syrup, water, fat-reduced cocoa powder, whey solids (MILK), emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, ammonium phosphatides), stabilisers (carrageenan, guar gum, locust bean gum, acacia gum), WHEAT starch, acidity regulator (citric acid), beetroot juice concentrate, modified corn starch, natural vanilla flavouring, natural flavouring, colour (carotenes), sugar syrup, safflower concentrate, blackcurrant concentrate, lemon concentrate, radish juice concentrate, apple juice concentrate, spirulina concentrate

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever House,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Walls,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1850 444 424

Net Contents

650 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1021 kJ500 kJ500 kJ6%
Energy (kcal)244 kcal120 kcal120 kcal0%
Fat (g)14 g6.7 g6.7 g10%
of which saturates (g)12 g5.9 g5.9 g30%
Carbohydrate (g)27 g13 g13 g5%
of which sugars (g)20 g10 g10 g11%
Protein (g)2.1 g1 g1 g2%
Salt (g)0.08 g0.04 g0.04 g1%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 7 portions)----
43 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Refreshing

5 stars

Different from one which I usually buy. Pleasantly surprised at how good it tasted. Bought on offer

Excellent Choice chocolate and Icecream Great Seee

5 stars

Excellent Choice chocolate and Icecream Great Seeet Yummy

Perfect

5 stars

Lovely flavour on the icecream, sprinkles added a bit of crunch. Excellent value. My new fav.

A nice quick desert

5 stars

This Viennetta Birthday Cake desert is really nice as are all the Viennetta varieties. I buy Viennetta on a regular basis and can recommend it for price, especially when it is on offe.. Can recommend.

tasteless

2 stars

not as good as other flavours

It was really tasty. I bought it as my grandchildr

5 stars

It was really tasty. I bought it as my grandchildren were coming for Sunday Dinner. The little ones loved it.

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious

Very good have had other flavours in the past but

5 stars

Very good have had other flavours in the past but this one was really nice the chocolate was a bit hard though, and I must admit the biscuit base one is my favourite.

Good quality and appearance but prefer the origina

4 stars

Good quality and appearance but prefer the original Vienetta.

Creamy and delicious

5 stars

This product is excellent, it is so tasty, the ice cream is smooth and delicious, this party version is the best one they do. We can't get enough of it.

