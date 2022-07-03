We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Magnum White Chocolate & Berry Remix Ice Cream 3X85ml

image 1 of Magnum White Chocolate & Berry Remix Ice Cream 3X85ml
Product Description

  • Blackcurrant-raspberry ice cream swirled with vanilla ice cream, white chocolate (27%) and milk chocolate (9%)
  • Magnum White Chocolate & Berry Remix offers twice the ice cream and chocolate indulgence. With a mix of blackcurrant-raspberry and vanilla ice creams, coated in white chocolate and half wrapped in Magnum classic chocolate, these double-dipped ice cream sticks are a frozen dessert like no other. A winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate ice cream experts. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail. That’s why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure our products are made with ingredients that are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. You can find more about Magnum's sustainability initiatives by scanning our on-pack QR code. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum ice cream. Magnum boasts a wide range of frozen desserts: from the delicious Magnum Classic and White Chocolate to the luxurious Double Gold Caramel Billionaire and innovative Remix ice creams. Have you tried the other Magnum ranges? Indulge in a tasty snack with Magnum Mini ice cream. Looking for the perfect night-in companion? Treat yourself to a decadent Magnum ice cream tub. Finally, our velvety Magnum Vegan ice creams are the perfect indulgent vegan treat. Which ice cream will satisfy your indulgence? Explore more Magnum frozen treats, free yourself, and be #TrueToPleasure.
  • Discover Magnum White Chocolate & Berry Remix: velvety berry and vanilla ice creams double dipped in Magnum cracking white and classic chocolate for twice the indulgence
  • This ice cream with a double chocolate coating is made from the highest quality ingredients by expert hands with passion and precision
  • Supercharged versions of our much-loved classics, these ice cream sticks are the perfect sweet treat for pleasure seekers
  • Made with the highest quality cocoa beans, these ice cream sticks are certified by the Rainforest Alliance and will satisfy chocolate lovers
  • Magnum White Chocolate & Berry Remix frozen dessert contains authentic Madagascan vanilla
  • Pack contains 3 White Chocolate & Berry Remix ice cream sticks, to be stored at -18 °C
  • Pack size: 255ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, glucose syrup, skimmed MILK powder, coconut fat, blackcurrant puree (4.5%), butter oil (MILK), whole MILK powder, raspberry puree (3%), fructose, cocoa mass¹, whey solids (MILK), beetroot juice concentrate, emulsifiers (E471, sunflower lecithins, SOY lecithin, E476), glucose-fructose syrup, acid (citric acid), skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, natural vanilla flavouring (with MILK)¹, flavourings, colour (carotenes). May contain: almond. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Italy

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

270 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1419 kJ1093 kJ929 kJ11%
Energy (kcal)339 kcal262 kcal222 kcal0%
Fat (g)21 g16 g14 g20%
of which saturates (g)14 g11 g9.2 g46%
Carbohydrate (g)32 g25 g21 g8%
of which sugars (g)28 g21 g18 g20%
Protein (g)4.4 g3.4 g2.9 g6%
Salt (g)0.16 g0.13 g0.11 g2%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 3 portions)----
beautiful

5 stars

really lovely and taste beautiful

Linda’s heavenly sweet!!

5 stars

It was bought for my cousin who would love a job as a taster for Magnum ice cream!!!!!!!! She loves them!

I love this Magnum, the only reason I didn't give

4 stars

I love this Magnum, the only reason I didn't give it five stars, is because it is expensive when not on offer.

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious, please keep in stock.

Lovely

5 stars

Very nice, especially when on offer too

Do not like it.

2 stars

I personally did not like it, I just tried it because it was on offer, other people might like it, but I will not be purchasing it again, and will not be excepting it if it is sent out as a substitute item.

An original Magnum could never be bettered

4 stars

Good amount of chocolate. Berry was a bit too strong in the ice cream, my husband loved them. A nice treat.

refreshingly good

5 stars

these are good nice refreshing raspberry flavour. chocolate good n thick like old style magnums but the top chocolate part is mixed with white and it tastes just like kinder. yum yum

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious

5 stars

