Tilda Microwave Katsu Curry Jasmine Rice 250G

Really tasty! Hope Tesco keeps this flavour.
Really tasty! Hope Tesco keeps this flavour.
Utterly vile
Don't make the mistake I made. I wanted the normal Jasmine rice Tilda do but it (and the VeeTee alternative) was out of stock, and in a hurry bought this thinking it was the sort of rice used FOR katsu curries. It's not. It's rice coated in a vile brown gunge that doesn't taste of anything much but smells vile. It's absolutely disgusting. Remaining packets went straight into the bin.
Soft, delicate and flavour some
Brilliant we love katsu curry flavour one of us eats it with chicken i have it with vegetarian chicken either way the rice is soft and delicately flavoured and is a taste bomb. Ot was nice also added to a curry flavoured soup for mire texture.
Bring back the Teriaki rice
Two limited edition flavours were brought out at the same time, this and Teriaki. The Teriaki was the nicest Tilda rice I'd ever had, yet seems to have failed? This, not so great. Please bring back the Teriaki.
Delicious taste
This is a lovely fragrant, slightly spicy rice which often at times I eat on it's own as a lunchtime meal.
Lovely
Delicious - we just quickly stir fried and added a bit of chicken and some sour cream. Will definitely buy again.