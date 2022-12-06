We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tilda Microwave Katsu Curry Jasmine Rice 250G

3.7(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tilda Microwave Katsu Curry Jasmine Rice 250G
£1.00
£4.00/kg

Per 125g serving

Energy
999kJ
236kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
3.8g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.84g

medium

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 798kJ/189kcal

Product Description

  • Aromatic, mild curry spices combine with carrot, onion and coconut cream to give a tasty katsu curry flavour and modern Asian twist to our Jasmine rice.
  • Visit www.tilda.com for more information on our range and for tasty recipe inspiration!
  • Tilda® is a multicultural British brand that has been the go-to choice for rice aficionados for 50 years. Founded back in London in 1970, we introduced Pure Basmati to rice-loving communities from around the world, who were looking for aromatic Basmati that they couldn't find in the UK at the time.
  • Today we are proud to sit at the heart of many dinner tables with our wide, delicious range including many Tilda® dry rice varieties as well as Tilda® Microwave Rice, Tilda® Super Grains and Tilda® Kids. All Tilda products are made with carefully sourced, natural ingredients so they're all nutritionally balanced and packed with natural goodness. By removing broken and inferior grains we make sure that our rice cooks up perfectly. Tilda® makes choosing the right rice for the right dish easy, allowing you to select the best grains so that you enjoy the most delicious flavour combinations as well as all of the authenticity of the original dish. So whether it's a zingy Thai curry with a sticky fragrant Jasmine rice, a vibrant jambalaya with textured Long Grain adding bite or a delicious biriyani with slender, delicate Basmati - the rice you choose can really elevate your favourite dish.
  • Delicious and wholesome, Tilda® Microwave rice is the perfect meal or accompaniment that can be heated in a microwave for 2 minutes or for just 3 minutes in a pan. The wide range includes over 20 different, tasty variants ranging from classic grains such as Pure Basmati, Jasmine and Long Grain to inspiring flavours from around the world such as Caribbean Rice & Peas, Coconut and Peri Peri. Whether you're cooking up a curry, building a burrito, or finding the perfect rice to go with your favourite seasoned chicken, Tilda has you covered. The whole range is gluten free and vegetarian, and contains no artificial flavourings, colours or preservatives. Nearly the whole range is also suitable for vegans (please check individual product details).
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
  • Registered trademarks.
  • Copyright Tilda 2022.
  • Perfect with breaded chicken
  • Gluten Free
  • Ready in 2 Mins
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Natural Jasmine Rice - Steamed (73%), Coconut Cream (5%), Sweet Potato, Carrots (4%), Onions (4%), Sunflower Oil, Brown Sugar, Mirin, Gluten Free Soy Sauce (contains <strong>Soya</strong>), Vegetable Stock Powder (Rice Flour, Salt, Onions, Parsnips, Carrots, Olive Oil, Turmeric, Parsley), Turmeric, Ginger, Garlic (0.3%), Salt, Coriander, Tamarind Powder, Cumin, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper (<0.1%), Cloves, Fenugreek, Fennel

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch. Microwave, ovens may vary. Adjust cooking time accordingly. Best served hot but can be consumed cold. For best results we recommend microwave heating. In the absence of a microwave, rice can be heated in a pan however results may be variable as Jasmine grains are slightly sticky.

Stir Fry
Instructions: 3 Mins
Serve & Enjoy

Produce of

Made in the UK from imported and local ingredients

Number of uses

2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.

Name and address

  • UK: Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.
  • EU: Ebro Foods, S.A.,

Return to

  • Get in touch via hello@tilda.com
  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Serving
Energy798kJ/189kcal999kJ/236kcal
Fat3.0g3.8g
of which saturates0.9g1.1g
Carbohydrate36.7g45.9g
of which sugars1.5g1.9g
Fibre1.7g2.1g
Protein2.9g3.6g
Salt0.67g0.84g
2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g--

Safety information

Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Really tasty! Hope Tesco keeps this flavour.

5 stars

Really tasty! Hope Tesco keeps this flavour.

Utterly vile

1 stars

Don't make the mistake I made. I wanted the normal Jasmine rice Tilda do but it (and the VeeTee alternative) was out of stock, and in a hurry bought this thinking it was the sort of rice used FOR katsu curries. It's not. It's rice coated in a vile brown gunge that doesn't taste of anything much but smells vile. It's absolutely disgusting. Remaining packets went straight into the bin.

Soft, delicate and flavour some

5 stars

Brilliant we love katsu curry flavour one of us eats it with chicken i have it with vegetarian chicken either way the rice is soft and delicately flavoured and is a taste bomb. Ot was nice also added to a curry flavoured soup for mire texture.

Bring back the Teriaki rice

1 stars

Two limited edition flavours were brought out at the same time, this and Teriaki. The Teriaki was the nicest Tilda rice I'd ever had, yet seems to have failed? This, not so great. Please bring back the Teriaki.

Delicious taste

5 stars

This is a lovely fragrant, slightly spicy rice which often at times I eat on it's own as a lunchtime meal.

Lovely

5 stars

Delicious - we just quickly stir fried and added a bit of chicken and some sour cream. Will definitely buy again.

