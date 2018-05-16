Tesco 2 Harissa Style Lamb Leg Steaks 250G

One typical steak
Typical values per 100g: Energy 829kJ / 198kcal
Product Description
- Lamb leg steaks marinated in a blend of spices.
- From Trusted Farms Tender lamb leg steaks seasoned with red pepper and chilli flakes
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (98%), White Sugar, Spices [Coriander Seed, Paprika, Cumin, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Sumac], Brown Sugar [Sugar, Molasses], Maize Starch, Salt, Red Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Lemon Juice Powder, Yeast Extract, Smoked Salt, Parsley, Paprika Extract, Lemon Oil, Flavouring, Coriander Extract, Garlic Extract.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours/ 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: 14-18 mins. Place steaks under a pre-heated grill for 14-16 minutes (medium) or 16-18 minutes (well done) turning once. Remove from grill and allow to rest for 2 minutes before serving. These instructions are given as a guideline only as steak thickness will vary slightly.
Produce of
Made using British lamb.
Preparation and Usage
Allow steaks to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (90g**)
|Energy
|829kJ / 198kcal
|746kJ / 178kcal
|Fat
|8.8g
|7.9g
|Saturates
|3.6g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|1.0g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|28.0g
|25.2g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.27g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 180g.
|-
|-
