Tesco 2 Harissa Style Lamb Leg Steaks 250G
£ 4.70
£18.80/kg

Energy

746kJ
178kcal
178kcal
Fat
7.9g
medium

medium

Saturates
3.2g
medium

medium

Sugars
1.0g
low

low

Salt
0.27g
low

low

of the reference intake*

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 829kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb leg steaks marinated in a blend of spices.
  • From Trusted Farms Tender lamb leg steaks seasoned with red pepper and chilli flakes
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (98%), White Sugar, Spices [Coriander Seed, Paprika, Cumin, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Sumac], Brown Sugar [Sugar, Molasses], Maize Starch, Salt, Red Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Lemon Juice Powder, Yeast Extract, Smoked Salt, Parsley, Paprika Extract, Lemon Oil, Flavouring, Coriander Extract, Garlic Extract.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours/ 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: 14-18 mins. Place steaks under a pre-heated grill for 14-16 minutes (medium) or 16-18 minutes (well done) turning once. Remove from grill and allow to rest for 2 minutes before serving. These instructions are given as a guideline only as steak thickness will vary slightly.

Produce of

Made using British lamb.

Preparation and Usage

  • Allow steaks to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical steak (90g**)
Energy829kJ / 198kcal746kJ / 178kcal
Fat8.8g7.9g
Saturates3.6g3.2g
Carbohydrate1.1g1.0g
Sugars1.1g1.0g
Fibre1.0g0.9g
Protein28.0g25.2g
Salt0.30g0.27g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 180g.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

