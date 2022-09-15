We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Grande Nuit Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml

Product Description

  • White Wine
  • Carefully harvested in the cool of the night
  • The grapes are harvested in the middle of the night, when temperatures are at their lowest, so as to preserve all of the fruit's intense flavours and aromas.
  • This sauvignon is harvested night to preserve this varietal uniqueness: the freshness, vivacity and crispness. This wine boasts lemon yellow colour tinged. Its nose is intense yet fresh with notes of grapefruit and pineapple. Fresh on the palate with lovely flavours of citrus and a lively finish.
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Les Chais du Sud

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Pierre Bessonnet

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested at night, when temperatures are at their lowest to preserve the original qualities of the grapes. At the winery they are transferred to the press in an inert gas atmosphere to begin extracting the juice. This is stabilized at 3°C for 7 days with gentle stirring in order to extract flavour and aromas from the fruit's pulp before fermentation. The wine is then racked at low temperatures and aged for 2 months on fine lees with occasional stirring to mellow the wine.

History

  • Founded in the Languedoc coastal city of Sète in 1920, for over a century Les Chais du Sud have been pioneers in exellence of the development of varietal wines from the region. This Sauvignon Blanc is no exception. Once the grapes reach optimum condition to give the best flavours & freshness, they are then harvested at night to maintain these qualities. This race to get grapes from vine to to winery lasts for 2 to 3 nights. The start of which is known as the "Grande Nuit"

Regional Information

  • The grapes for this wine have been selected from key wine growing regions of France. Each vineyard selectionhas been carefully chosen by our winemaker to bring a freshness and harmony to a blend that is more vibrant and complex than relying on a single region.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of France

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Grande Nuit,
  • France.

Return to

  • Grande Nuit,
  • France.

Net Contents

750ml

Very pleasant

5 stars

A nice easy drinker at a good price. Not too in your face sauvignon blanc which some of them can be.

