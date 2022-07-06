We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Alpro This Is Not M*Lk Whole Oat Drink 1 Litre

4.3(43)Write a review
image 1 of Alpro This Is Not M*Lk Whole Oat Drink 1 Litre
Each 100 ml serving contains:

Energy
260kJ
62kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

-

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

-

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 260 kJ / 62 kcal

Product Description

  • Oat drink with added calcium, iodine and vitamins.
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • Join the Plant-Based Movement.
  • Amazing you! You are eating your way to help build a sustainable planet. Our oats are Home-Grown in European countries.
  • European Oats - Good for you, Good for the planet too.
  • This pack is... Made from 96% Plant-Based Materials and we're working towards 100%
  • Make difference at Alpro.com/betterpacks
  • We nailed it! This is not milk. It's got all the rich & creamy taste you love, amazingly 100% plant-based and made from… oats! Shhh, just don't tell those bedazzled taste buds. We call it ‘whole' because with 3.5% fat, it delivers deliciously full-on creamy taste. Pour it into your coffee, bake it, splash it on cereal or simply sip from a glass. Good for you*!
  • * Source of calcium. Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones.
  • It's got the Rich, Creammmy Taste you love, amazingly made from...Oats! Shhh... Your taste buds will be totally dazzled by this Plant-Based treat.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
  • Buying this Tetra Pak® carton helps you care for the world's forests.
  • Tetra Pak®, Tetra Rex® Plant-based
  • 3.5% Fat
  • Oat
  • Low in sugars
  • Source of calcium, vitamin D & iodine
  • Foamable in coffee
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Naturally low in saturated fat
  • Free from dairy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1L
  • Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones
  • Source of calcium
  • Low in sugars
  • Source of vitamin D & iodine
  • Naturally low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oat (8.7%)), Sunflower Oil, Soluble Corn Fiber, Sugar, Pea Protein, Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Flavourings, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Potassium Iodide, Vitamins (B12, D2)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Best before: see top of pack. Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy as You Wish
  • Glug It, Splash It, Foam It, Bake It
  • Can be used hot or cold, do not freeze.
  • Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 1 year of age.

Warnings

  • Not suitable as main milk drink for children under 3.

Name and address

  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT,
  • UK.
  • Alpro C.V.A.,
  • Vlamingstraat 28,

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT,
  • UK.
  • www.alpro.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy260 kJ / 62 kcal
Fat3.5 g
of which Saturates0.4 g
Carbohydrate6.4 g
of which Sugars1.2 g
Fibre1.0 g
Protein0.7 g
Salt0.12 g
- D0.75 µg*
- Calcium120 mg*
- Iodine22.5 µg*
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Safety information

Not suitable as main milk drink for children under 3.

Good taste

5 stars

Good taste

Not just for a milk free diet. Excellent in itself

5 stars

Creamy and smooth. Of all milk substitutes, it is the best especially as a drink, in coffee and with cereals. I.prefer the lower fat semi version, which has half as much fat but the taste and consistency is not much different to the whole version.it is excellent for low sugar lactose free and milk allergenic diets. Highly recommended and well worth the extra cost over ordinary milk.

I will definitely be buying this again

5 stars

I used the product for my cereal at breakfast coffee in the morning and porridge which made it lovely and creamy

It was good, tasted like milk. Very nice for those

5 stars

It was good, tasted like milk. Very nice for those who can't drink dairy. Downside is the price.

This is now my favourite oat milk product

5 stars

I have been drinking oat milk with cereal for about five years and I find this product to be the nicest. I have tried about 6 different oat milk products, most of which are too watery. I never liked the taste of cows' milk so I only use skimmed cows' milk in tea. However, this tastes so much nicer than cow's milk. It is creamy and sweet.

Great taste, delicious on cereal

4 stars

Great taste, delicious on cereal, so much more flavour than ordinary milk and so much better for you

I drink a lot of tea and used to have skimmed milk

2 stars

I drink a lot of tea and used to have skimmed milk in it before becoming intolerant to cows milk.All alternative milk producers seem to think people want lattes and cappuccinos, or cereal with milk so are competing to make their products thick and creamy. I have gone back to unsweetened soya now and find it much better.

Nice milk alternative

4 stars

Nice tasting milk alternative slightly expensive so wouldn't buy unless on offer

Delicious Dairy Alternative

5 stars

This milk tastes good and is an excellent choice if you need or want to avoid dairy. It's versatile and comes in convenient packaging.

Tasty alternative

5 stars

I liked this because it didn't taste like standard oat milk, but it still somewhat resembled this with another taste with it - not one on the market like this - bought on promotion.

