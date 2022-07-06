Alpro This Is Not M*Lk Whole Oat Drink 1 Litre

Good taste
Not just for a milk free diet. Excellent in itself
Creamy and smooth. Of all milk substitutes, it is the best especially as a drink, in coffee and with cereals. I.prefer the lower fat semi version, which has half as much fat but the taste and consistency is not much different to the whole version.it is excellent for low sugar lactose free and milk allergenic diets. Highly recommended and well worth the extra cost over ordinary milk.
I will definitely be buying this again
I used the product for my cereal at breakfast coffee in the morning and porridge which made it lovely and creamy
It was good, tasted like milk. Very nice for those who can't drink dairy. Downside is the price.
This is now my favourite oat milk product
I have been drinking oat milk with cereal for about five years and I find this product to be the nicest. I have tried about 6 different oat milk products, most of which are too watery. I never liked the taste of cows' milk so I only use skimmed cows' milk in tea. However, this tastes so much nicer than cow's milk. It is creamy and sweet.
Great taste, delicious on cereal, so much more flavour than ordinary milk and so much better for you
I drink a lot of tea and used to have skimmed milk in it before becoming intolerant to cows milk.All alternative milk producers seem to think people want lattes and cappuccinos, or cereal with milk so are competing to make their products thick and creamy. I have gone back to unsweetened soya now and find it much better.
Nice milk alternative
Nice tasting milk alternative slightly expensive so wouldn't buy unless on offer
Delicious Dairy Alternative
This milk tastes good and is an excellent choice if you need or want to avoid dairy. It's versatile and comes in convenient packaging.
Tasty alternative
I liked this because it didn't taste like standard oat milk, but it still somewhat resembled this with another taste with it - not one on the market like this - bought on promotion.