Kit Kat 2 Finger White Chocolate Wafer Bars 9 X 20.7G

4.6(269)Write a review
Kit Kat 2 Finger White Chocolate Wafer Bars 9 X 20.7G
£ 1.50
£0.81/100g

Each bar contains

Energy
445kJ
106kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.5g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

high

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.6g

high

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2155kJ

Product Description

  • Nine bars of two crispy wafer fingers covered with white chocolate (66%).
  • Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  Unwrap, break off a chocolate finger, snap it in two and savour the crispy wafer biscuit covered in deliciously smooth KITKAT white chocolate. KITKAT was first launched in 1935 as 'Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp' and didn't acquire its name until two years later in 1937. KITKAT supports improving the lives of cocoa farmers and quality of cocoa through the Nestle Cocoa Plan® and by working with the Rainforest Alliance. KITKAT 2 Finger makes a great addition to any lunch and a great treat at work or home. Annually we sell enough 2 Finger KITKAT to go around the world more than one and a half times! KITKAT 2 Finger has a range of 6 delicious chocolate flavours; Milk, Dark, Dark Mint, Orange, Honeycomb and NEW Kit Kat 2 Finger White. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break.You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger, or look out for us throughout the year for your seasonal favourites.
  • Why not mix up your break and try the all new KITKAT Chunky Salted Caramel Popcorn bar?
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • A delicious chocolate bar of 2 fingers of crispy wafer biscuit covered with smooth white chocolate
  • Multipack of 9 KitKat 2 Finger chocolate biscuits
  • With 106 Calories they're a great treat to enjoy during your break!
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 186.3G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavourings, Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Butterfat (from Milk), Whey Powder Product (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Before End see under fin seal

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 1 Bar = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains 9 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

Net Contents

9 x 20.7g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer barReference Intake*% RI*
Energy2155kJ445kJ8400kJ
-515kcal106kcal2000kcal5%
Fat26.7g5.5g70g8%
of which: saturates15.1g3.1g20g16%
Carbohydrate59.0g12.2g260g5%
of which: sugars46.3g9.6g90g11%
Fibre0.8g0.2g--
Protein9.3g1.9g50g4%
Salt0.27g0.06g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)----
Contains 9 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

269 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Simply the best.

5 stars

White chocolate Kit Kat is the best one.. I can't see it getting better. Orange second, dark is third.

Oh wow 😮

5 stars

Oh wow! 😮 I knew these would be good but they’ve exceeded my expectations. They super yummy, creamy, crunchy and really moreish! I need to get more! They’re absolutely gorgeous! I’m impressed!

I love kit kat and I...

5 stars

Review from KITKAT

I love kit kat and I like white chocolate so to have them together is amazing

Loved the white...

5 stars

Review from KITKAT

Loved the white chocolate element of a kit kat. Kids also loved this variety.

it was lovely but I'd...

5 stars

Review from KITKAT

it was lovely but I'd probably purchase more for a child

Loved it, the white...

5 stars

Review from KITKAT

Loved it, the white chocolate is super tasty and match the wafer perfectly.

I don't like white...

5 stars

Review from KITKAT

I don't like white chocolate so I didn't eat it but my grandson loved it

Glad to see a white...

5 stars

Review from KITKAT

Glad to see a white chocolate version added to the range. Delicious.

okay buy would never...

3 stars

Review from KITKAT

okay buy would never replace the classic milk chocolate or dark chocolate versions

the kids demolished...

5 stars

Review from KITKAT

the kids demolished these straight away. had to go buy more

1-10 of 269 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

