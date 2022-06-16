Kit Kat 2 Finger White Chocolate Wafer Bars 9 X 20.7G

Simply the best.
White chocolate Kit Kat is the best one.. I can't see it getting better. Orange second, dark is third.
Oh wow 😮
Oh wow! 😮 I knew these would be good but they’ve exceeded my expectations. They super yummy, creamy, crunchy and really moreish! I need to get more! They’re absolutely gorgeous! I’m impressed!
I love kit kat and I...
Review from KITKAT
I love kit kat and I like white chocolate so to have them together is amazing
Loved the white...
Review from KITKAT
Loved the white chocolate element of a kit kat. Kids also loved this variety.
it was lovely but I'd...
Review from KITKAT
it was lovely but I'd probably purchase more for a child
Loved it, the white...
Review from KITKAT
Loved it, the white chocolate is super tasty and match the wafer perfectly.
I don't like white...
Review from KITKAT
I don't like white chocolate so I didn't eat it but my grandson loved it
Glad to see a white...
Review from KITKAT
Glad to see a white chocolate version added to the range. Delicious.
okay buy would never...
Review from KITKAT
okay buy would never replace the classic milk chocolate or dark chocolate versions
the kids demolished...
Review from KITKAT
the kids demolished these straight away. had to go buy more