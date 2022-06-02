We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lindt Classic Recipe Vegan Hazelnut Chocolate 100G

4.8(58)Write a review
image 1 of Lindt Classic Recipe Vegan Hazelnut Chocolate 100G
£3.00
£3.00/100g

Product Description

  • Cocoa product with oat drink powder (21%), almond paste (9%) and hazelnut pieces (10%)
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Discover Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE Vegan, an exquisite combination of the finest cocoa blended with oats and smooth almond paste.
  • Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE Vegan has been expertly crafted by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers, using only the finest quality ingredients.
  • The Lindt Difference
  • Passion for Chocolate at Every Step
  • Finest Cocoa - Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Roasting & Grinding
  • Lindt Invention - Conching
  • Best Ingredients
  • Finishing with Perfection
  • Lindt & Sprüngli
  • Master Swiss Chocolatier Since 1845
  • V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union
  • Made with Oat Drink
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Oat Drink Powder* (Oat Syrup (70%), Maltodextrin), Cocoa Butter, Hazelnuts, Almonds, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, *Gluten Free Oat

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts and Milk.

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • 52072 Aachen,
  • Germany.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2399 kJ /
-576 kcal
Fat37 g
of which saturates16 g
Carbohydrates54 g
of which sugars38 g
Protein5.0 g
Salt0.05 g
58 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious

5 stars

Review from LINDT

This Lindt vegan hazelnut chocolate bar was divine.. Soo silky smooth and yummy. Not too sweet, just right and added crush of hazelnuts was just sublime. I'm a big fan of Lindt, love all their chocolate creations but this vegan hazelnut heaven is by far my favourite.

Delicious!

5 stars

Review from LINDT

As a girl who can't live without chocolate this is absolutely perfect! Love the fact that it's vegan but don't worry, it tastes delicious. My new favourite chocolate! I would definitely recommend for anyone who loves chocolate vegan or not

Deliciously chocolatey!

5 stars

Review from LINDT

Absolutely love this! I was not expected it to taste so good, really creamy with a delicate flavour and so chocolatey! Evenly spread nutty bits and none of the fake flavour I was expecting. It wasn't too rich or sickly either as I'm not a fan of d dark chocolate, honestly buy it! It's marvellous!!!

My family do love a Lindt chocolate bar!

5 stars

Review from LINDT

Absolutely adore this lovely tasting smooth, hazelnut chocolate bar and the smell of this bar is just delicious. The great thing they're made from gluten-free oats, so being a vegan chocolate I can enjoy it melting in my mouth and not have to worry about my gluten-intolerance.

Smooth Milky chocolate

5 stars

Review from LINDT

I'm a big fan of Lindt chocolate and gave this one a try it had the same smooth texture I didn't notice the fact it was vegan and this made no difference to the taste or structure and id have it again

Very tasty

5 stars

Review from LINDT

Lovely smooth chocolate interspersed with nuttiness. Couldn't tell it's vegan chocolate. Very much like milk chocolate. Loved it and so did my vegan friend. The nuts give it a nice texture as well. Would recommend to vegans. I would eat this regularly too.

Smooth and Rich Chocolate

5 stars

Review from LINDT

This chocolate tastes divine. The chocolate is smooth, creamy and rich and this creates a nice contrast with the crunchy hazelnut pieces that are interspersed through the bar. I couldn't tell it was vegan. I'm sure everyone will love this chocolate whether they are vegan or not.

Taste amazing

5 stars

Review from LINDT

First time I have tried the Lindt vegan chocolate, and I have got to say it was amazing. It has a lovely creamy flavour and the hazelnuts give it the perfect combination. Lindt is my daughter's favourite chocolate. She also said how lovely it was.

1-10 of 58 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

