Lindt Classic Recipe Vegan Hazelnut Chocolate 100G

Delicious
Review from LINDT
This Lindt vegan hazelnut chocolate bar was divine.. Soo silky smooth and yummy. Not too sweet, just right and added crush of hazelnuts was just sublime. I'm a big fan of Lindt, love all their chocolate creations but this vegan hazelnut heaven is by far my favourite.
Delicious!
Review from LINDT
As a girl who can't live without chocolate this is absolutely perfect! Love the fact that it's vegan but don't worry, it tastes delicious. My new favourite chocolate! I would definitely recommend for anyone who loves chocolate vegan or not
Deliciously chocolatey!
Review from LINDT
Absolutely love this! I was not expected it to taste so good, really creamy with a delicate flavour and so chocolatey! Evenly spread nutty bits and none of the fake flavour I was expecting. It wasn't too rich or sickly either as I'm not a fan of d dark chocolate, honestly buy it! It's marvellous!!!
My family do love a Lindt chocolate bar!
Review from LINDT
Absolutely adore this lovely tasting smooth, hazelnut chocolate bar and the smell of this bar is just delicious. The great thing they're made from gluten-free oats, so being a vegan chocolate I can enjoy it melting in my mouth and not have to worry about my gluten-intolerance.
Delicious
Review from LINDT
I love chocolate and I love Lindt and would not have had any idea that this was vegan chocolate. The chocolate is creamy and smooth and the flavour is divine. The hazelnut flavour and chucks of nuts are just perfect. I'm not vegan but this chocolate absolutely exceeded my expectations/ Beautiful chocolate that I would have again.
Delicious
Review from LINDT
I love chocolate and I love Lindt and would not have had any idea that this was vegan chocolate. The chocolate is creamy and smooth and the flavour is divine. The hazelnut flavour and chucks of nuts are just perfect. I'm not vegan but this chocolate absolutely exceeded my expectations/ Beautiful chocolate that I would have again.
Smooth Milky chocolate
Review from LINDT
I'm a big fan of Lindt chocolate and gave this one a try it had the same smooth texture I didn't notice the fact it was vegan and this made no difference to the taste or structure and id have it again
Very tasty
Review from LINDT
Lovely smooth chocolate interspersed with nuttiness. Couldn't tell it's vegan chocolate. Very much like milk chocolate. Loved it and so did my vegan friend. The nuts give it a nice texture as well. Would recommend to vegans. I would eat this regularly too.
Smooth and Rich Chocolate
Review from LINDT
This chocolate tastes divine. The chocolate is smooth, creamy and rich and this creates a nice contrast with the crunchy hazelnut pieces that are interspersed through the bar. I couldn't tell it was vegan. I'm sure everyone will love this chocolate whether they are vegan or not.
Taste amazing
Review from LINDT
First time I have tried the Lindt vegan chocolate, and I have got to say it was amazing. It has a lovely creamy flavour and the hazelnuts give it the perfect combination. Lindt is my daughter's favourite chocolate. She also said how lovely it was.