Clubcard Price

Whole Earth Drizzler Golden Roasted Peanut Butter 320G

4.8(73)Write a review
image 1 of Whole Earth Drizzler Golden Roasted Peanut Butter 320G
£3.30
£1.03/100g

Product Description

  • Super Smooth 100% Peanut Butter
  • Design: bigfish.co.uk
  • Packed in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts (100%)

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for other Nut allergy sufferers. Allergens: See ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, store in a cool, dry place and eat by best before date. Do not refrigerate.Best Before End: see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use.

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd.,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Distributor address

  • Wessanen Benelux,
  • BV Hoogoorddreef 5,
  • 1101 BA,
  • Amsterdam Zuidoost,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Kallo Foods Ltd.,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • www.wholeearthfoods.com/get-in-touch/
  • 0345 602 1519

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2470 kJ / 596 kcal
Fat46.0g
of which saturates8.7g
Carbohydrate11.6g
of which sugars5.9g
Protein29.6g
Salt0g
73 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Tasty peanut butter and convenient to use but too

4 stars

Tasty peanut butter and convenient to use but too expensive for regular use.

Consistency was much runnier than anticipated and

3 stars

Consistency was much runnier than anticipated and will be thinking how best to serve this product...I think as a newly launched product a few ideas and suggestions would be great...Will check to see if it is available in crunchy instead too...which would be nice over an ice cream!

Game changer!

5 stars

Brilliant - useful way to add peanut butter to salads- porridge!!!

Versatile and easy to pour

4 stars

Easy to pour. I used it to flavour soup - mixed easily. Doesn't seem to separate. Just peanuts listed as ingredients so no added salt or sugar.

Nice product

5 stars

A WHOLE EARTH Customer

Great runny peanut butter, perfect for drizzling on porridge etc. Did try it on toast, but too runny for that! Nice that it is 100% peanuts, nothing added, and because of this the taste is brilliant. Whole family really enjoyed this, will definitely buy again.

Right in time for my diet

5 stars

A WHOLE EARTH Customer

I am currently on my diet and sometimes I do struggle to add healthy meals In my routine..I have been using peanut butters of different companies and I can tell they all had sugar in them..I got this and tried its 100percent sugar free not sweet like others and the best part is that it's super smooth and rich In taste..my 1 of 5 meals a day for sure

Tastes amazing

5 stars

A WHOLE EARTH Customer

Received this last week, we are big peanut butter fans in our house and this is a game changer. It makes making lunch easier and it tastes amazing! Easy to use when using in recipes also. I used ours to bake some cupcakes and they were amazing! Think we will be changing to this from now on!

Delicious

5 stars

A WHOLE EARTH Customer

Super delicious and full of peanut flavour. It is runny like honey which makes it perfect in sauces like satay sauce. It is still perfect on toast too.

A little bit runny.

3 stars

Have had whole earth crunchy peanut butter before but never the drizzle squeezy variety. I had it on a ryvita and found it was slightly runny so not sure if I put too much on it. Will use the rest of the bottle and be able to give a fuller picture.

Tasty and convenient

5 stars

A WHOLE EARTH Customer

This squeezy Whole Earth peanut butter is so convenient and easy to use. It's very handy being able to quickly drizzle this on some toast, into the blender with your smoothie or into porridge without needing to use a spoon. Tastes great too with mildly sweet tasting roasted peanuts and nothing else added. The only downside is of course the fact that the packaging is plastic so not the most sustainable

1-10 of 73 reviews

