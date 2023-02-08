Whole Earth Drizzler Golden Roasted Peanut Butter 320G

Tasty peanut butter and convenient to use but too
Tasty peanut butter and convenient to use but too expensive for regular use.
Consistency was much runnier than anticipated and will be thinking how best to serve this product...I think as a newly launched product a few ideas and suggestions would be great...Will check to see if it is available in crunchy instead too...which would be nice over an ice cream!
Game changer!
Brilliant - useful way to add peanut butter to salads- porridge!!!
Versatile and easy to pour
Easy to pour. I used it to flavour soup - mixed easily. Doesn't seem to separate. Just peanuts listed as ingredients so no added salt or sugar.
Nice product
A WHOLE EARTH Customer
Great runny peanut butter, perfect for drizzling on porridge etc. Did try it on toast, but too runny for that! Nice that it is 100% peanuts, nothing added, and because of this the taste is brilliant. Whole family really enjoyed this, will definitely buy again.
Right in time for my diet
A WHOLE EARTH Customer
I am currently on my diet and sometimes I do struggle to add healthy meals In my routine..I have been using peanut butters of different companies and I can tell they all had sugar in them..I got this and tried its 100percent sugar free not sweet like others and the best part is that it's super smooth and rich In taste..my 1 of 5 meals a day for sure
Tastes amazing
A WHOLE EARTH Customer
Received this last week, we are big peanut butter fans in our house and this is a game changer. It makes making lunch easier and it tastes amazing! Easy to use when using in recipes also. I used ours to bake some cupcakes and they were amazing! Think we will be changing to this from now on!
Delicious
A WHOLE EARTH Customer
Super delicious and full of peanut flavour. It is runny like honey which makes it perfect in sauces like satay sauce. It is still perfect on toast too.
A little bit runny.
Have had whole earth crunchy peanut butter before but never the drizzle squeezy variety. I had it on a ryvita and found it was slightly runny so not sure if I put too much on it. Will use the rest of the bottle and be able to give a fuller picture.
Tasty and convenient
A WHOLE EARTH Customer
This squeezy Whole Earth peanut butter is so convenient and easy to use. It's very handy being able to quickly drizzle this on some toast, into the blender with your smoothie or into porridge without needing to use a spoon. Tastes great too with mildly sweet tasting roasted peanuts and nothing else added. The only downside is of course the fact that the packaging is plastic so not the most sustainable