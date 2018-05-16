We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Violife Le Rond Cheese Alternative Camembert Flavour 150G

Violife Le Rond Cheese Alternative Camembert Flavour 150G
£ 3.00
£20.00/kg

New

Product Description

  • Food Preparation with Coconut Oil.
  • 100% Vegan
  • With Coconut Oil and Vitamin B12
  • Free from Dairy, Soya, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts and Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegans & Vegetarians
  • Kosher - BK
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil (31%), Modified Starch, Starch, Sea Salt, Flavourings, Olive Extract, Colour: B-Carotene, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Soya

Storage

Once Opened Consume Within 7 Days.Temperature: +2°C - +8°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Hot or Cold

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Arivia S.A.,
  • 7 Chalkis Str.,
  • Building C,
  • Pylaia,
  • P.O. Box 21107,

Return to

  • Violife UK,
  • P.O. BOX 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU,
  • United Kingdom.
  • T: +30 2311 990700
  • E: info@violifefoods.com
  • violifefoods.com

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy1335 kJ / 323 kcal
Fat31 g
Of Which Saturates28 g
Carbohydrates11 g
Of Which Sugars0 g
Protein0 g
Salt1.7 g
Vitamin B122.5 µg (100 %*)
*NRV: Nutrient Reference Value According to EU Reg. 1169/2011-
