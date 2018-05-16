Violife Le Rond Cheese Alternative Camembert Flavour 150G
Product Description
- Food Preparation with Coconut Oil.
- 100% Vegan
- With Coconut Oil and Vitamin B12
- Free from Dairy, Soya, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts and Preservatives
- Suitable for Vegans & Vegetarians
- Kosher - BK
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Oil (31%), Modified Starch, Starch, Sea Salt, Flavourings, Olive Extract, Colour: B-Carotene, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Free From: Soya
Storage
Once Opened Consume Within 7 Days.Temperature: +2°C - +8°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve Hot or Cold
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Arivia S.A.,
- 7 Chalkis Str.,
- Building C,
- Pylaia,
- P.O. Box 21107,
Return to
- Violife UK,
- P.O. BOX 75608,
- London,
- SW19 3RU,
- United Kingdom.
- T: +30 2311 990700
- E: info@violifefoods.com
- violifefoods.com
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|1335 kJ / 323 kcal
|Fat
|31 g
|Of Which Saturates
|28 g
|Carbohydrates
|11 g
|Of Which Sugars
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|1.7 g
|Vitamin B12
|2.5 µg (100 %*)
|*NRV: Nutrient Reference Value According to EU Reg. 1169/2011
|-
