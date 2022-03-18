Billington's Demerara Rough Cut Cubes 500G

Brown Sugar!
It does exactly what it's supposed to do!
Rough cut cubes
Really these cubes, vary in size but great for mug of coffee
Bring back the not rough cut cubes
We preferred these when they were uniform sized sugar cubes, so much easier to put the required amount of sugar in your coffee.
Sweet enough sugar cubes
I like sugar cubes for hot drinks .So use these in tea or coffee. Not as messy as granulated sugar. One cube per cup is enough for me. The cubes vary in size but I do like them and I think they are good value.
Plastic wrapper inside
This box of sugar cubes comes with a plastic wrapper inside! The smaller ones I usually buy don’t have any plastic and is the main reason I buy these sugar cubes.