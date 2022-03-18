We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

3.8(5)Write a review
Billington's Demerara Rough Cut Cubes 500G

£1.95
£3.90/kg

Product Description

  • Billington's Demerara Rough Cut Cubes 500G
  • Our unrefined natural sugar has been very carefully produced to lock in, rather than refine out, the natural molasses of the sugar cane. It is this difference which gives billington's sugar its unique richness, depth of flavour and natural colour.
  • Great for your coffee and also looks great in the sugar bowl, show off to your coffee morning guests!!
  • Natural Unrefined Cane Sugar
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Unrefined brown cane sugar

Storage

Store in an airtight container

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1697kJ
-399kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate99.6g
of which sugars99.6g
Protein0g
Salt0.03g
5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Brown Sugar!

5 stars

It does exactly what it's supposed to do!

Rough cut cubes

5 stars

Really these cubes, vary in size but great for mug of coffee

Bring back the not rough cut cubes

3 stars

We preferred these when they were uniform sized sugar cubes, so much easier to put the required amount of sugar in your coffee.

Sweet enough sugar cubes

5 stars

I like sugar cubes for hot drinks .So use these in tea or coffee. Not as messy as granulated sugar. One cube per cup is enough for me. The cubes vary in size but I do like them and I think they are good value.

Plastic wrapper inside

1 stars

This box of sugar cubes comes with a plastic wrapper inside! The smaller ones I usually buy don’t have any plastic and is the main reason I buy these sugar cubes.

