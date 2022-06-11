We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Coconut Collaborative Chocolate & Cream Dairy Free Dessert 4X60g

£ 2.75
£1.15/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate and Cre&m Dessert
  • We're a small British company of coconut lovers on a mission to create yogs and puds so thick, creamy and delicious that you wouldn't believe they are made from the humble plant.
  • We only use the freshest coconuts available, farmed ethically, and turn them into puds without any shortcuts or nasties, for you to enjoy.
  • Light as a feather and shamelessly creamy, our Chocolate and Cre&m puds are deliciously delicate. Plus, they're gluten free, dairy and only 139 calories per pot. Heaven!
  • Can We Tempt You with Our Natural Coconut Yog?
  • Thick and creamy, made with live bacteria and no added sugar, you can find it in the chilled aisle.
  • Dessert Island Paradise
  • You can create all sorts of spectacular dishes with our yogs and puds, from brilliant breakfasts to seriously delicious dinners.
  • Plant Based
  • Palm Oil Free
  • Free from Dairy, but Not Temptation
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • We Plant Trees
  • Only 139 Calories
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Cream (29%), Dark Chocolate (11%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Soy Lecithin (Emulsifier), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Coconut Oil, Sugar, Potato Starch, Corn Flour, Organic Rice Powder, Cocoa Powder (1%), Tapioca Starch, Calcium Lactate, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Cellulose Gum), Emulsifiers (Polysorbate 60, Mono & Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Cellulose, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Flavouring, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory that handles Nuts and Dairy. For allergens, please see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep RefrigeratedStore below 7°C.

Produce of

Made in Belgium from EU and non-EU origin ingredients

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable Foil. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Coconut Collab Ltd,
  • 10 Queen Street Place,
  • London,
  • EC4R 1AG.
  • The Coconut Collab B.V.,
  • Kingsfordweg 151,

Return to

  • The Coconut Collab Ltd,
  • 10 Queen Street Place,
  • London,
  • EC4R 1AG.
  • coconutco.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot (60g)
Energy970kJ582kJ
-232kcal139kcal
Fat18g11g
of which Saturates15g9.0g
Carbohydrate17g10g
of which Sugars12g6.9g
Fibre2.1g1.2g
Protein1.5g0.9g
Salt0.06g0.04g
Addicted to these delicious pots.

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous. Remind me of desserts from my childhood. Just enough in the pots, not too little but equally not too much. An essential purchase for me now.

Amazing the best non dairy pudding I’ve had!

5 stars

Amazing the best non dairy pudding I’ve had!

Creamy for sure

3 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

I found these a little sickly and sweet for me personally. However, impressive that they are entirely vegan given the texture.

Light and creamy

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

These pots taste divine. I am not very fond of coconut but these are exceptionally good. The taste of coconut is subtle and does not make you feel too full.

Lovely pudding

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

Really nice pudding that the whole family enjoyed. The coconut flavour is very strong so not for everyone.

Very tasty

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

Very tasteful a lovely idea one pot lasts me five slices large bread!! That's far more economical I also mix it on my creamed rice and pancakes never ending ideas. I love them and on salted caramel ice cream a 1/5th of a pot mixed in goes down a treat. I love it but not using it as yogurts as a friend thought they were as they were next to them in Sainsbury's!!! Muppet. Which one of us I don't know!!!

Incredible!

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

This dessert is delicious. It's smooth, light and has plenty of flavour. The coconut flavour was just perfect. You don't miss the dairy. This will be my favourite new treat.

Yum

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

This product is very tasty. The balance between the chocolate and the coconut is perfect. Very light and fluffy. The only problem that I would say is that the pot is very small considering how light the product is, the experience of eating it is over within a few seconds. Would be better if the pot was slightly bigger to be more satisfying.

Stunning!

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

What an amazing product! Me and my children were obsessed with these. They taste absolutely gorgeous! A great product perfect for people with allergies! I'd recommend! 5*

Deliciously moreish!

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

This Chocolate & Cream dessert by Coconut Collab is rich but light and so very tasty! I've had similar chocolate pots in the past which can leave a sickly, cloying aftertaste but this one from Coconut Collab is just the right balance of sweetness and the light texture stops it from being too much. This dessert is 100% plant-based with a coconut base rather than soya which gives it an extra tick in my book. However, you don't actually taste the coconut and the chocolate and cream are the main, strong and delicious flavours. Any chocolate lover, whether vegan or not, would really enjoy this! I would advise that you keep the pots upright in your shopping bag and in the fridge as the cream topping gets messed up if upside down or on its side.

