The Coconut Collaborative Chocolate & Cream Dairy Free Dessert 4X60g

Addicted to these delicious pots.
Absolutely gorgeous. Remind me of desserts from my childhood. Just enough in the pots, not too little but equally not too much. An essential purchase for me now.
Amazing the best non dairy pudding I’ve had!
Creamy for sure
I found these a little sickly and sweet for me personally. However, impressive that they are entirely vegan given the texture.
Light and creamy
These pots taste divine. I am not very fond of coconut but these are exceptionally good. The taste of coconut is subtle and does not make you feel too full.
Lovely pudding
Really nice pudding that the whole family enjoyed. The coconut flavour is very strong so not for everyone.
Very tasty
Very tasteful a lovely idea one pot lasts me five slices large bread!! That's far more economical I also mix it on my creamed rice and pancakes never ending ideas. I love them and on salted caramel ice cream a 1/5th of a pot mixed in goes down a treat. I love it but not using it as yogurts as a friend thought they were as they were next to them in Sainsbury's!!! Muppet. Which one of us I don't know!!!
Incredible!
This dessert is delicious. It's smooth, light and has plenty of flavour. The coconut flavour was just perfect. You don't miss the dairy. This will be my favourite new treat.
Yum
This product is very tasty. The balance between the chocolate and the coconut is perfect. Very light and fluffy. The only problem that I would say is that the pot is very small considering how light the product is, the experience of eating it is over within a few seconds. Would be better if the pot was slightly bigger to be more satisfying.
Stunning!
What an amazing product! Me and my children were obsessed with these. They taste absolutely gorgeous! A great product perfect for people with allergies! I'd recommend! 5*
Deliciously moreish!
This Chocolate & Cream dessert by Coconut Collab is rich but light and so very tasty! I've had similar chocolate pots in the past which can leave a sickly, cloying aftertaste but this one from Coconut Collab is just the right balance of sweetness and the light texture stops it from being too much. This dessert is 100% plant-based with a coconut base rather than soya which gives it an extra tick in my book. However, you don't actually taste the coconut and the chocolate and cream are the main, strong and delicious flavours. Any chocolate lover, whether vegan or not, would really enjoy this! I would advise that you keep the pots upright in your shopping bag and in the fridge as the cream topping gets messed up if upside down or on its side.