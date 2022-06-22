Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars 4 X34g

Great taste
Great taste
Chunky Delight!
Do you like chocolate? Do you like Peanut Butter? Do want 4 bars of chocolate? Then this is the product for you. Delicious!
high
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2200kJ
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Ground Roasted Peanuts (12%), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Whey Powder Product (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings
Store cool and dry.For Best Before End see under fin seal.
Contains 4 servings
Pack. Don't Recycle
4 x 34g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|2200kJ
|749kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|527kcal
|179kcal
|2000kcal
|9%
|Fat
|29.9g
|10.2g
|70g
|15%
|of which: saturates
|14.8g
|5.0g
|20g
|25%
|Carbohydrate
|52.5g
|17.9g
|260g
|7%
|of which: sugars
|42.8g
|14.5g
|90g
|16%
|Fibre
|3.0g
|1.0g
|-
|-
|Protein
|10.4g
|3.5g
|50g
|7%
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.20g
|6g
|3%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Great taste
Do you like chocolate? Do you like Peanut Butter? Do want 4 bars of chocolate? Then this is the product for you. Delicious!