We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars 4 X34g

5(2)Write a review
Kit Kat Chunky Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars 4 X34g
£ 0.99
£0.73/100g

Each bar contains

Energy
749kJ
179kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
10.2g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.0g

high

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.5g

high

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2200kJ

Product Description

  • Crispy wafer finger with a creamed peanut topping (19%) covered with milk chocolate (60%).
  • Join us at facebook.com/kitkatuk
  • Share your break with #MyBreak
  • Check out our YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/user/kitkat
  • Visit www.kitkat.co.uk
  • Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures
  • A delicious chocolate bar, comprising a crispy wafer with a creamed peanut topping covered in a tasty layer of smooth milk chocolate
  • Unwrap, snap off a chunk and enjoy the delicious smooth milk chocolate and crispy wafer of KITKAT Chunky with a creamed peanut topping. KITKAT Chunky launched in 1999, and is the biggest innovation for KITKAT since its launch in 1935. You can chose from the classic KITKAT Chunky Milk or mix your break up and pick up a KITKAT Chunky Peanut Butter, or KITKAT Chunky White, or KITKAT Chunky Salted Caramel Popcorn. If you want an even bigger break, go for KITKAT Chunky Duo. KITKAT Chunky uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Rainforest Alliance. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! Thanks to The Rainforest Alliance, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
  • Why not mix up your break and try another of our delicious KITKAT Chunky bars?
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • ® Reg. trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • A great treat when you are enjoying a break, a KITKAT with a bit more bite
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 136G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Ground Roasted Peanuts (12%), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Whey Powder Product (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts.

Storage

Store cool and dry.For Best Before End see under fin seal.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 1 Bar = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

4 x 34g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer barReference Intake*%RI*
Energy2200kJ749kJ8400kJ
-527kcal179kcal2000kcal9%
Fat29.9g10.2g70g15%
of which: saturates14.8g5.0g20g25%
Carbohydrate52.5g17.9g260g7%
of which: sugars42.8g14.5g90g16%
Fibre3.0g1.0g--
Protein10.4g3.5g50g7%
Salt0.58g0.20g6g3%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)----
Contains 4 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
View all Multipack Chocolate Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great taste

5 stars

Great taste

Chunky Delight!

5 stars

Do you like chocolate? Do you like Peanut Butter? Do want 4 bars of chocolate? Then this is the product for you. Delicious!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here