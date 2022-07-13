We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Belvoir Farm Non Alcoholic Peach Bellini 750Ml

Belvoir Farm Non Alcoholic Peach Bellini 750Ml
£3.55
£0.47/100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling Peach and Grape Juice Drink
  • Our Non-Alcoholic Peach Bellini is made with a blend of real peach and grape juices for a delicious, refreshing alternative to a classic Peach Bellini cocktail.
  • At Belvoir Farm, we've been helping nature do its thing since 1984, caretaking the wild eco-systems of our little corner of Leicestershire to help them flourish.
  • Carefully Selected
  • Simple Ingredients
  • Crafted with Nature
  • Sparkling mocktail blended with peach and grape juices
  • Nothing artificial
  • Free from all artificial ingredients, sweeteners and preservatives
  • Non-alcoholic
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, White Grape Juice from Concentrate 11%, Peach Juice from Concentrate 9%, Sugar, Peach Juice 2%, Citric Acid, Peach Natural Flavouring

Storage

Store in a cool dark place.Once opened please keep in the fridge and use within 3 days. Best before end, see neck.

Produce of

Crafted in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Some fruit may settle, turn the bottle gently before opening to wake its natural goodness.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Crafted by:
  • Belvoir Farm Drinks Ltd,
  • Bottesford,
  • NG13 0DH.

Return to

  • Please get in touch with us at the Farm:
  • www.belvoirfarm.co.uk
  • +44 (0)1476 870 286
  • Belvoir Farm Drinks Ltd,
  • Bottesford,
  • NG13 0DH.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy kJ/kcal133/21
Carbohydrate7.3g
of which sugars7.1g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein and salt-
2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Very nice. i have been trying to find a good non a

5 stars

Very nice. i have been trying to find a good non alcoholic drink and this is it.

Don't buy!

1 stars

I bought this to try as the alcohol version was out of stock. The only positive aspect of this one is how easy it is to open in comparison with the fizzy and delicious alcoholic drink. I would have given it zero stars if that was possible. Hardly any fizz, no flavour of peach whatsoever and not much of a flavour of anything else - sparkling water is a nicer drink.

