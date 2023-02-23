We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Caparelli Italian Rose Blush 75Cl

4.3(17)Write a review
image 1 of Caparelli Italian Rose Blush 75Cl
£4.30
£4.30/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Per 125ml glass

Energy
356kJ
86kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 285kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • Sangiovese Rubicone Indicazione geografica tipica Rosè. Wine of Italy
  • Caparelli Italian Blush is a dry and fruity Rosè made from lightly pressed grapes for a delicate flavour and colour. Refreshingly fruity with juicy red apple, red berry and citrus flavours. Serve chilled as an aperitif or with smoked salmon, lightly spiced food or fresh strawberries.
  • ©2022
  • Wine of Italy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Refreshingly fruity with juicy red apple, red berry and citrus flavours

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Caviro S.c.a

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sangiovese

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were harvested at the beginning of September by hand and mechanically The grapes are then destemmed and pressed, keeping the skins in contact with the must for 8 hours. Fermentation happens at 16-19°C for 10 days. The wine is then fined on its lees in stainless steel vats.

History

  • Caviro is the leading Italian wine Co-operative, consisting of 34 partner wineries and more than 13,000 wine growers from throughout the leading wine regions of Italy. This wine is blended from a selection of the best local varieties from Sangiovese in Romagna

Regional Information

  • Made from Sangiovese grapes grown ni clay hills of Romagna region at a height of 100-300m, particullary in the area of Rubicone. Sangiovese is a grape variety that derives its name from the Latin sangius Jovis, literally "blood of Jupiter".

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Italy, Bottled in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled as an aperitif or with smoked salmon, lightly spiced food or fresh strawberries.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy285kJ / 69kcal356kJ / 86kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Rose Wine

17 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Nice easy drinking light rose’, good alternative t

4 stars

Nice easy drinking light rose’, good alternative to Pinot blush

Excellent value for money

4 stars

I think this wine is ok and for the money cannot be beaten Well chilled and it tastes better than some higher priced ones

Very nice

4 stars

Very nice for the price, nicely dry too.

Definitely one to try

5 stars

I didn't order this wine but received it as a substitute - wow it is lovely crisp and on the dry side will certainly order it again

Fab wine - excellent value

5 stars

Lovely light rose, great summer drinking. Fab value!

A good value rose

4 stars

A very pleasant Rose wine to drink on a summers day. Light and not too dry with a hint of summer berries. A nice wine for the price.

A very reasonable easy drinking rose wine, cheap a

5 stars

A very reasonable easy drinking rose wine, cheap as under £5 a bottle, must be served chilled, good on its own or with any food

Fabulous fruity with a touch of bite,

5 stars

Saw this wine in the Saturday Times, fabulous for the price, just right for everyday drinking

Very nice summery wine

4 stars

Very nice drinkable wine. Not too sweet like some rose wine can be and certainly not sharp or vinegary. It's a great price too, so what's not to like!

Pleasant dry Rose

4 stars

Casual drinking. Quite acceptable as an alternative to Pinot Grigio Blush.

