Caparelli Italian Rose Blush 75Cl

Nice easy drinking light rose’, good alternative t
Nice easy drinking light rose’, good alternative to Pinot blush
Excellent value for money
I think this wine is ok and for the money cannot be beaten Well chilled and it tastes better than some higher priced ones
Very nice
Very nice for the price, nicely dry too.
Definitely one to try
I didn't order this wine but received it as a substitute - wow it is lovely crisp and on the dry side will certainly order it again
Fab wine - excellent value
Lovely light rose, great summer drinking. Fab value!
A good value rose
A very pleasant Rose wine to drink on a summers day. Light and not too dry with a hint of summer berries. A nice wine for the price.
A very reasonable easy drinking rose wine, cheap a
A very reasonable easy drinking rose wine, cheap as under £5 a bottle, must be served chilled, good on its own or with any food
Fabulous fruity with a touch of bite,
Saw this wine in the Saturday Times, fabulous for the price, just right for everyday drinking
Very nice summery wine
Very nice drinkable wine. Not too sweet like some rose wine can be and certainly not sharp or vinegary. It's a great price too, so what's not to like!
Pleasant dry Rose
Casual drinking. Quite acceptable as an alternative to Pinot Grigio Blush.