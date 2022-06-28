Ben & Jerry's Sundae Cookie Vermonster 427Ml

Tasty family dessert
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
Tried this with my family with ice cream as a dessert and all the family enjoyed it! Suitable for young children as well as adults. The taste was great almost like something I would order from a restaurant, definitely would have again.
Wow
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
Omg this is the best ice cream I have ever tasted and I'm usually a one flavour girl. Only ever stick to one boring flavour but I'm so glad I got this Becuase I don't think I'll ever go back to just fudge ice cream again
Wow
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
Omg this is the best ice cream I have ever tasted and I'm usually a one flavour girl. Only ever stick to one boring flavour but I'm so glad I got this Becuase I don't think I'll ever go back to just fudge ice cream again
Hideous
Absolutely hideous. I didn’t order this, the product I ordered was out of stock so the picker substituted it with this, even though I ask for no substitutions! Awful taste, now in the bin.
Lovely and creamy ice cream
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
I love ice cream. There is a chocolate chip cookies, chocolatey cookie swirls, topped with creamy whipped ice cream, sea salt chocolate swirls and chocolate chunks. Lots of chocolate. I liked the sea salt chocolate swirls in it. It added a nice touch to the flavour, but the whole chocolate and cookie mixture in my opinion is to sweet,you can't eat too much. Save some for another day
Love cookie dough ice cream
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
I love the original cookie dough ice cream but this new flavour is beautiful. If you love cookie dough then this is going to be your new favourite. The texture and taste is delicious. Highly recommend for you cookie dough lovers
Tastes nice
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
The ice cream itself is delicious, but the Sundae element feels like a way to put cheaper whipped basic vanilla ice cream into a third of the tub, instead of usual Ben & Jerry's. The topping is fine, the actual ice cream is delicious. I'm not sure I'd want to pay the same as a normal tub for this version.
A taste exploring in my mouth
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
Love love love this new flavour absolutely delish I love cookie dough so this was so perfect for me I couldn't stop eating it it was so good and the chocolate bites where yum too. And Ben and Jerry's are the best for there ice cream
Delicious!
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
Ben & Jerry's have done it again - another delicious dessert! The top half of the tub is soft creamy white ice cream with chocolate sauce and dark chocolate pieces. When you get to the other half, you get a mix of cookie dough ice cream with a soft biscuit. A real treat!
Tasty treat
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
This ice cream is so delicious. My original favourite was cookie dough so I really enjoyed trying something similar but also different. It's rich and creamy and extremely tasty. A perfect treat for a Saturday night.