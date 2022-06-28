We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ben & Jerry's Sundae Cookie Vermonster 427Ml

4.7(54)Write a review
image 1 of Ben & Jerry's Sundae Cookie Vermonster 427Ml
Product Description

  • Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Chocolate Chip Cookies (8%) & Chocolatey Cookie Swirls (10.5%), Topped with Creamy Whipped Ice Cream, Sea Salt Chocolatey Swirls (6.5%) & Chocolatey Chunks (3.5%)
  • The Ben & Jerry's Cookie Vermont-ster Sundae frozen dessert features sweet cream ice cream with chocolate chip cookies and chocolatey cookie swirls topped with creamy whipped ice cream, sea salt chocolatey swirls, and chocolatey chunks. Cookie lovers, this one’s for you!
  • Inspired by our home state of Vermont, this sundae-in-a-tub is for cookie rookies and pros alike. And with chocolate chip cookies plus chocolatey cookie swirls, we’re pretty sure we’ve packed maximum cookie magic into this tub. Add in a whipped ice cream topping with even more chunks and swirls on top and you have a one-way ticket to ice cream sundae heaven. Usually, when an ice cream sundae mood strikes, your first thought is whether you have all the ingredients to make your dessert masterpiece. But with the Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Vermont-ster Sundae in your freezer, you have everything you need! Ice cream, chunks, swirls, and even a creamy, dreamy whipped topping. Grab your favorite bowl and spoon, and let the sundae party begin.
  • The Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Vermont-ster Sundae is Fairtrade Certified, comes in responsibly sourced packaging, and is made with eggs from cage-free hens, so you can feel good about every delicious scoop.
  • If you can't get enough of our ice cream, why not try our other flavours? We've got Netflix & Chilll'd ice cream with sweet & salty pretzel swirls & brownie pieces or Cookie Dough with vanilla ice cream and chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough. There are many more flavours of our ice cream tubs so give them all a try.
  • Ben & Jerry's Cookie Vermont-ster Sundae frozen dessert
  • Sweet Cream Ice Cream with Chocolate Chip Cookies and Chocolatey Cookie Swirls topped with Creamy Whipped Ice Cream, Sea Salt Chocolatey Swirls, and Chocolatey Chunks
  • Ben & Jerry's operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike
  • This frozen dessert includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
  • This Ben & Jerry’s ice cream tub is Kosher & Halal certified
  • Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging for this ice cream tub
  • Pack size: 427ML

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, cream (MILK) (21%), water, condensed skimmed MILK, vegetable oils (sunflower, fully refined soybean), WHEAT flour, glucose syrup, free range EGG yolk, whey powder (MILK), fat-reduced cocoa powder, coconut fat, cocoa mass, soluble corn fibre, cocoa powder, butter (MILK), shea fat, butter fat (MILK), emulsifiers (sunflower lecithin, SOY lecithins), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), cocoa butter, salt, natural vanilla flavouring, skimmed MILK powder, raising agents (sodium bicarbonate, ammonium carbonates), natural flavouring, sea salt, vanilla extract. May contain barley and oats. > Fairtrade sugar, cocoa and vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing. Total 58% excluding water and dairy. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Netherlands

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

427 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1248 kJ949 kJ949 kJ11%
Energy (kcal)298 kcal226 kcal226 kcal0%
Fat (g)17 g13 g13 g19%
of which saturates (g)8.4 g6.4 g6.4 g32%
Carbohydrate (g)32 g24 g24 g9%
of which sugars (g)27 g21 g21 g23%
Protein (g)4.1 g3.1 g3.1 g6%
Salt (g)0.23 g0.17 g0.17 g3%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 4 portions)----
54 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Tasty family dessert

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Tried this with my family with ice cream as a dessert and all the family enjoyed it! Suitable for young children as well as adults. The taste was great almost like something I would order from a restaurant, definitely would have again.

Wow

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Omg this is the best ice cream I have ever tasted and I'm usually a one flavour girl. Only ever stick to one boring flavour but I'm so glad I got this Becuase I don't think I'll ever go back to just fudge ice cream again

Hideous

1 stars

Absolutely hideous. I didn’t order this, the product I ordered was out of stock so the picker substituted it with this, even though I ask for no substitutions! Awful taste, now in the bin.

Lovely and creamy ice cream

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I love ice cream. There is a chocolate chip cookies, chocolatey cookie swirls, topped with creamy whipped ice cream, sea salt chocolate swirls and chocolate chunks. Lots of chocolate. I liked the sea salt chocolate swirls in it. It added a nice touch to the flavour, but the whole chocolate and cookie mixture in my opinion is to sweet,you can't eat too much. Save some for another day

Love cookie dough ice cream

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I love the original cookie dough ice cream but this new flavour is beautiful. If you love cookie dough then this is going to be your new favourite. The texture and taste is delicious. Highly recommend for you cookie dough lovers

Tastes nice

3 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

The ice cream itself is delicious, but the Sundae element feels like a way to put cheaper whipped basic vanilla ice cream into a third of the tub, instead of usual Ben & Jerry's. The topping is fine, the actual ice cream is delicious. I'm not sure I'd want to pay the same as a normal tub for this version.

A taste exploring in my mouth

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Love love love this new flavour absolutely delish I love cookie dough so this was so perfect for me I couldn't stop eating it it was so good and the chocolate bites where yum too. And Ben and Jerry's are the best for there ice cream

Delicious!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Ben & Jerry's have done it again - another delicious dessert! The top half of the tub is soft creamy white ice cream with chocolate sauce and dark chocolate pieces. When you get to the other half, you get a mix of cookie dough ice cream with a soft biscuit. A real treat!

Tasty treat

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

This ice cream is so delicious. My original favourite was cookie dough so I really enjoyed trying something similar but also different. It's rich and creamy and extremely tasty. A perfect treat for a Saturday night.

1-10 of 54 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

