Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala 400G

Good but!!
This product is excellent. It’s one of our regular buys but big but to save money or the like you have reduced the contents from 460 to 400 grammes. I understand the need for price increases but what oh why reduce the size. We would now need to buy two each time for our needs which Is not cost effective so looks like Mr Sainsbury or the local Indian will be getting our trade. It’s tantamount to fixing something that is not broke
Quick and easy and very tasty
Well packaged. A good portion for two people. Was tasty and the ingredients were good quality .
very good one of the best
Bland the orange supermarket alternative nicer .
Very bland meal no flavour of spices . Chicken texture rubbery . Would not recommend.