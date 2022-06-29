We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala 400G

3.8(4)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala 400G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

½ of a pack

Energy
1150kJ
275kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
15.0g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.4g

high

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.2g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.08g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 615kJ / 147kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a spiced cream, tomato and cashew nut paste sauce.
  • Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A Taste of India Creamy spiced tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Marinated Chicken Breast (35%) [Chicken Breast, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Water, Salt, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Green Chilli Purée, Palm Oil, Chilli Powder, Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Fenugreek, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil], Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Ground Cashew Nut, Honey, Butter (Milk), Cashew Nut, Sugar, Coriander Leaf, Paprika, Coriander Powder, Salt, Cumin Powder, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Clove Powder, Chilli Powder, Cardamom, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Lemon Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40 mins

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.
800W/900W 5 mins 30 secs/5 mins

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
If heating from frozen, halfway through peel back film, stir, re-cover and heat for the remaining time.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
800W/900W 9 mins 30 secs/8 mins 30 secs

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (187g**)
Energy615kJ / 147kcal1150kJ / 275kcal
Fat8.0g15.0g
Saturates3.4g6.4g
Carbohydrate5.9g11.0g
Sugars4.9g9.2g
Fibre1.2g2.2g
Protein12.3g23.0g
Salt0.58g1.08g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 2 servings.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 374g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

View all Ready Meals for 1

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Good but!!

4 stars

This product is excellent. It’s one of our regular buys but big but to save money or the like you have reduced the contents from 460 to 400 grammes. I understand the need for price increases but what oh why reduce the size. We would now need to buy two each time for our needs which Is not cost effective so looks like Mr Sainsbury or the local Indian will be getting our trade. It’s tantamount to fixing something that is not broke

Quick and easy and very tasty

5 stars

Well packaged. A good portion for two people. Was tasty and the ingredients were good quality .

very good one of the best

5 stars

very good one of the best

Bland the orange supermarket alternative nicer .

1 stars

Very bland meal no flavour of spices . Chicken texture rubbery . Would not recommend.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here