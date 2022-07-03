We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Rowntree's Pic And Mix Vegan Friendly Sweets 150G

4(2)Write a review
Rowntree's Pic And Mix Vegan Friendly Sweets 150G
£ 0.89
£0.59/100g

Each 9 sweets contain

Energy
348kJ
82kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
Trace

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
Trace

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.2g

high

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1466kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit Pastilles, Fruit Gums, Fruit Flavoured Jelly Sweets
  • Visit us at www.rowntrees.co.uk, www.facebook.com/rowntrees or www.twitter.com/rowntrees.
  • Why choose one kind of Rowntree's® sweet when you can have three? Our Rowntree's® Pick & and Mix bag brings together Jelly Tots®, Fruit Pastilles, and Fruit Gums all in one bag! From the little fruity-flavoured Jelly Tot, to the chewy delight of Fruit Pastilles and the long-lasting yumminess of Fruit Gums, there's something for everyone with our Rowntree's® Pick and Mix, and they're now vegan friendly for even more people to enjoy! A selection of fruity flavours and textures makes this bag delightfully fun for the whole family.
  • Even better, we don't use artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in Rowntree's® sweets. It's even more reason to enjoy the different flavours, textures, shapes, and colours in every delicious bag of Rowntree's® Pick n Mix.
  • Did you know that our famous chewy sweets have been favourites for years? In 1862, Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionery company. Since then we've been developing brilliant fruity-flavoured sweets, from Jelly Tots® to Randoms®.
  • Once you've tried our Rowntree's® Pick and Mix, why not try your favourites - with our Fruit Pastilles Strawberry & Blackcurrant Bag!
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • Jelly Tots®, Fruit Pastilles, and Fruit Gums in one bag
  • Now Vegan Friendly, for even more people to enjoy!
  • A tasty selection of your favourite chewy Rowntree's® sweets
  • Great for sharing with friends and family
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid), Concentrated Fruit Juice (1%) (Apple, Blackcurrant, Orange, Lime, Strawberry, Lemon), Gum Arabic, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Beta-Carotene, Curcumin), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Natural Flavourings

Storage

For Best Before End See Base. Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Love to Share
  • ...With Other
  • ...With a Movie
  • ...As a Treat
  • Know Your Servings
  • 9 Sweets = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains appoximately 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.rowntrees.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 9 sweetsReference Intake*% RI*
Energy1466kJ348kJ8400kJ
-345kcal82kcal2000kcal4%
Fat0.1gTrace70g<1%
of which: saturates0.1gTrace20g<1%
Carbohydrate85.6g20.4g260g8%
of which: sugars55.4g13.2g90g15%
Fibre0.7g0.2g--
Protein0.1g0.0g50g0%
Salt0.40g0.10g6g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)----
Contains approximately 6 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.

View all Jelly & Chewy Sweets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

try them you wont regret it

5 stars

love this sweets , i love the diffrent ones

plenty in the pack

3 stars

plenty in the pack

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here