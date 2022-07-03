Rowntree's Pic And Mix Vegan Friendly Sweets 150G

try them you wont regret it
love this sweets , i love the diffrent ones
plenty in the pack
low
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1466kJ
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid), Concentrated Fruit Juice (1%) (Apple, Blackcurrant, Orange, Lime, Strawberry, Lemon), Gum Arabic, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Beta-Carotene, Curcumin), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Natural Flavourings
For Best Before End See Base. Store cool and dry.
Contains appoximately 6 servings
Pack. Don't Recycle
4 Years
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 9 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1466kJ
|348kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|345kcal
|82kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|0.1g
|Trace
|70g
|<1%
|of which: saturates
|0.1g
|Trace
|20g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|85.6g
|20.4g
|260g
|8%
|of which: sugars
|55.4g
|13.2g
|90g
|15%
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.0g
|50g
|0%
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.10g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
