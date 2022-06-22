We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oumph! The Spiced Kebab 280G

3.7(3)Write a review
Oumph! The Spiced Kebab 280G
£ 3.50
£12.50/kg

100 g contains:

Energy
577kJ
138kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
5g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.8g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.5g

medium

25%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 577 kJ/138 kcal

Product Description

  • Vegan strips of textured soya protein with kebab spices. Quick-frozen.
  • Oumph! - What?
  • Oumph! is here to rock your taste buds with epic, plant-based food. Simple as that.
  • We're that extra kick you've been searching for - that extra something that'll leave your mouth watering and make you forget your tablemanners. So what are you waiting for?
  • Get Stuck In.
  • Get More Oumph!
  • Epic veggie eating
  • Made from Soya Protein
  • World Food Innovation Awards 2021 Winner Best Brand
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

Textured Soya Protein 85.3% (Water, Soya Protein Concentrate), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Paprika, Coriander, Ginger, Garlic, Oregano, Cumin, Caraway, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Parsley, Fenugreek Seeds, Cayenne Pepper, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or colder.Do not refreeze after defrosting. Best before: see bottom of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For the most delicious spiced Kebab Oumph!, pan fry in oil over medium heat for 5-6 minutes if frozen or 3-4 minutes if thawed. Serve with what you like best! We like our Oumph! spiced kebab on flatbread with crisp salad onions and drizzled with lots of sauce! Or try it in a curry, adding it last, for the perfect amount of bite. Enjoy!

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Livekindly Collective AB,
  • Industrigatan 2,
  • 53473 Stora Levene,
  • Sweden.

Distributor address

  • Livekindly UK Ltd.,
  • 15 High Street,
  • Brackley,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN13 7DH.

Return to

  • UK Livekindly Customer Care:
  • The Old Stables,
  • Featherbed Court,
  • Featherbed Lane,
  • Mixbury,
  • NN13 5RN.
  • customerservices.uk@thelivekindlyco.com
  • oumph.uk

Net Contents

280g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy577 kJ/138 kcal
Fat5.0 g
of which saturates0.5 g
Carbohydrate2.1 g
of which sugars1.8 g
Fibre7.1 g
Protein17 g
Salt1.5 g
Iron2.4 mg (17 %)*
*Nutrient reference values-
Excellent, tasty product

5 stars

Excellent product, a nice spicy taste without being too “hot”. A welcome addition to a vegetarian or vegan diet.

Delicious!

5 stars

Absolutely love these, lightly fry and put in a wrap. They're delicious! Excellent meat substitute, vegan 14+years.

I can't recommend this I'm afraid

1 stars

I genuinely can't think of anything good to say about these I'm afraid. They've got a weird texture that isn't pleasant, they smell like greasy, meaty kebabs and are generally unpleasant to eat. I won't be buying them again I'm afraid

