Oumph! The Spiced Kebab 280G

Excellent, tasty product
Excellent product, a nice spicy taste without being too “hot”. A welcome addition to a vegetarian or vegan diet.
Delicious!
Absolutely love these, lightly fry and put in a wrap. They're delicious! Excellent meat substitute, vegan 14+years.
I can't recommend this I'm afraid
I genuinely can't think of anything good to say about these I'm afraid. They've got a weird texture that isn't pleasant, they smell like greasy, meaty kebabs and are generally unpleasant to eat. I won't be buying them again I'm afraid