Sundown Beach White Zinfandel 75Cl

Great value
A very nice wine and great value for money
Sweet and tasty
Taste same ads other Zinfandel costing more
I’m a big fan of Zinfandel and this one is lovely.
Equal to £7 bottles of Zinfandel. Wife drinks it
Light and fruity
This wine has a beautiful fruity flavour and such a reasonable price, I have it with my dinner on a Saturday night. So if you like a nice white zinfandel please try this one as it is fantastic light and fruity
Palatable
This wine is very palatable to drink with food or on its own. Also not too expensive which is good.
Great replacement for Tesco's own brand
This looks (and tastes) like exactly the same wine that was labelled "Tesco White Zinfandel" which has been "removed from the range". It comes from the same bottling plant even. If you have not had either then I recommend this as a very light, fruity wine that is easy to drink and goes with just about anything, especially friends! Great for sipping in the sunshine. Hopefully the supply will be more reliable than the Tesco one it replaced. As you can tell it is one of my favourites but used to be in and out of stock for weeks at a time.