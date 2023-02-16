We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sundown Beach White Zinfandel 75Cl

Per 125ml glass

Energy
365kJ
88kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 292kJ / 70kcal

Product Description

  • White Zinfandel. California. Wine of USA.
  • Sundown Beach White Zinfandel is a sweet and fruity, luscious Rosé made from sun kissed grapes grown in California. Packed with delicious strawberry, raspberry and cream flavours, it’s perfect with spicy BBQs or picnics. Enjoy a glass as the sun goes down
  • Sweet & Fruity
  • Wine of USA
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

7.9

ABV

10.5% vol

Producer

The Wine Group

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

White Zinfandel, Colombard, Muscat, Rubired

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are picked at optimum ripeness and the wine fermented in stainless steel tanks to preserve freshness. White Zinfandel is made from the red-skinned Zinfandel wine grape, which would otherwise produce a bold and spicy red wine. It gets its rosy pink color from the grape skins after they are crushed and quickly removed from the juice

History

  • White Zinfandel's 1972 discovery came about quite by accident as a result of Bob Trinchero's (of Trinchero Family Estates) experiment to try to make his Amador County Zinfandel even more robust. He drew off some of the free-run juice and fermented it as a “white” wine (actually a pale pink color) due to short exposure to the red grape skins. It was lighter-bodied and more delicate than the original Zinfandel and is loved today for its refreshing and delicious fruity flavours

Regional Information

  • The wines produced in California account for nearly 90 percent of entire American wine production. The production in California alone is one third larger than that of Australia. If California were a separate country, it would be the world's fourth-largest wine producer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of the USA

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks EU Limited,
  • 88 Harcourt Street,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 DK18,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy292kJ / 70kcal365kJ / 88kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Great value

5 stars

A very nice wine and great value for money

Sweet and tasty

5 stars

Sweet and tasty

Taste same ads other Zinfandel costing more

5 stars

Taste same ads other Zinfandel costing more

I’m a big fan of Zinfandel and this one is lovely.

5 stars

I’m a big fan of Zinfandel and this one is lovely. It’s a lot cheaper too! Very pleased with it.

Equal to £7 bottles of Zinfandel. Wife drinks it

5 stars

Equal to £7 bottles of Zinfandel. Wife drinks it says it’s marvellous.

Light and fruity

5 stars

This wine has a beautiful fruity flavour and such a reasonable price, I have it with my dinner on a Saturday night. So if you like a nice white zinfandel please try this one as it is fantastic light and fruity

Palatable

4 stars

This wine is very palatable to drink with food or on its own. Also not too expensive which is good.

Great replacement for Tesco's own brand

5 stars

This looks (and tastes) like exactly the same wine that was labelled "Tesco White Zinfandel" which has been "removed from the range". It comes from the same bottling plant even. If you have not had either then I recommend this as a very light, fruity wine that is easy to drink and goes with just about anything, especially friends! Great for sipping in the sunshine. Hopefully the supply will be more reliable than the Tesco one it replaced. As you can tell it is one of my favourites but used to be in and out of stock for weeks at a time.

