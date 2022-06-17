Allevia 120Mg Tablets 15 Pack

At long last a hayfever tablet that works for 24 h
At long last a hayfever tablet that works for 24 hours. I love it. Other tablets maybe last till 6pm, but this one really does work.
Each film-coated tablet contains 120mg Fexofenadine Hydrochloride, It also contains Red Iron Oxide (E172), Yellow Iron Oxide (E172) and Macrogol 400
12 Years
15 x Tablets
WARNINGS - Talk to your doctor or pharmacist before taking Allevia if: - You have problems with your liver - You have problems with your kidneys - You have or ever had heart disease - You are elderly - You are pregnant or breast-feeding - Do not exceed the stated dose - If symptoms persist consult your doctor Keep out of the sight and reach of children. Allevia is unlikely to affect your ability to drive or operate machinery. However, you should check that these tablets do not make you feel sleepy or dizzy before driving or operating machinery.
