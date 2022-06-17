We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Allevia 120Mg Tablets 15 Pack

image 1 of Allevia 120Mg Tablets 15 Pack
£5.90
£0.39/each

Product Description

  • Allevia 120Mg Tablets 15 Pack
  • Allevia 120 mg tablets Fexofenadine - Hayfever Allergy Relief - Pack of 30 - 24hr Relief from Symptoms Including Sneezing, Watery Eyes, Itchy & Runny Nose - Prescription Strength
  • About this item
  • - Allevia 120 mg tablets contains fexofenadine. For the symptomatic relief of hayfever. Always read the label
  • - 24 Hour Relief: Provides all-day relief from symptoms of hayfever, including sneezing, itchy throat and nose, and watery eyes
  • - Starts Working within 1 Hour: No one a day tablet relieves hayfever faster*, so you don't have to wait to get on with your day
  • - Prescription-Strength: Purchase Allevia 120 mg tablets now without the need for a prescription. No tablet is stronger for hayfever relief*
  • - #1 Prescribed Ingredient: Contains fexofenadine - the #1 prescribed ingredient in England by GPs*
  • - Now Available without Prescription
  • - Lactose & Gluten-Free
  • - Recommendation: For adults and children aged 12 and over
  • Hayfever symptoms shouldn't get in the way of your day-to-day activities. With Allevia 120 mg Tablets, it doesn't have to. Allevia provides relief that lasts all day from 7 hayfever symptoms in just 1 tablet, including sneezing, itchy, red and watery eyes, itchy, blocked and runny nose. Allevia provides prescription-strength hayfever relief and acts within 1 hour so you don't have to wait to get on with your day. Each tablet contains fexofenadine - the #1 prescribed ingredient in England by GPs*. Now available without a prescription. Allevia is for adults and children aged 12 years or over. To ensure Allevia is the right product for you, always read and follow the label.
  • *for verification email uk-medicalinformation@sanofi.com
  • 24hr relief

Information

Ingredients

Each film-coated tablet contains 120mg Fexofenadine Hydrochloride, It also contains Red Iron Oxide (E172), Yellow Iron Oxide (E172) and Macrogol 400

Preparation and Usage

  • Read the package leaflet before use.
  • How to Take
  • For oral use only.
  • Adults and children aged 12 and over: Take one tablet (120 mg) daily. Take the tablet with water before a meal.
  • Children under 12 years of age: Not recommended
  • Do Not Take If
  • - You are allergic to fexofenadine or any of the other ingredients in this medicine

Warnings

  • WARNINGS
  • - Talk to your doctor or pharmacist before taking Allevia if:
  • - You have problems with your liver
  • - You have problems with your kidneys
  • - You have or ever had heart disease
  • - You are elderly
  • - You are pregnant or breast-feeding
  • - Do not exceed the stated dose
  • - If symptoms persist consult your doctor
  • Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
  • Allevia is unlikely to affect your ability to drive or operate machinery. However, you should check that these tablets do not make you feel sleepy or dizzy before driving or operating machinery.

Name and address

  • MA Holder:
  • Sanofi,
  • 410 Thames Valley Park Drive,
  • Reading,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG6 1PT,

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

15 x Tablets

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

At long last a hayfever tablet that works for 24 h

5 stars

At long last a hayfever tablet that works for 24 hours. I love it. Other tablets maybe last till 6pm, but this one really does work.

