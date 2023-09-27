It Ends With Us The Emotional #1 Sunday Times

Don't miss IT STARTS WITH US, the sequel to IT ENDS WITH US. Coming October 2022! Pre-order your copy now. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 'A brave and heartbreaking novel that digs its claws into you and doesn't let go, long after you've finished it' Anna Todd, author of the After series 'A glorious and touching read, a forever keeper' USA Today 'Will break your heart while filling you with hope' Sarah Pekkanen, Perfect Neighbors SOMETIMES THE ONE WHO LOVES YOU IS THE ONE WHO HURTS YOU THE MOST. Lily hasn't always had it easy, but that's never stopped her from working hard for the life she wants. She's come a long way from the small town in Maine where she grew up - she graduated from college, moved to Boston, and started her own business. So when she feels a spark with a gorgeous neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid, everything in Lily's life suddenly seems almost too good to be true. Ryle is assertive, stubborn, maybe even a little arrogant. He's also sensitive, brilliant, and has a total soft spot for Lily, but Ryle's complete aversion to relationships is disturbing. Even as Lily finds herself becoming the exception to his "no dating" rule, she can't help but wonder what made him that way in the first place. As questions about her new relationship overwhelm her, so do thoughts of Atlas Corrigan - her first love and a link to the past she left behind. He was her kindred spirit, her protector. When Atlas suddenly reappears, everything Lily has built with Ryle is threatened. With this bold and deeply personal novel, It Ends With Us is a heart-wrenching story and an unforgettable tale of love that comes at the ultimate price.