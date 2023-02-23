Natures Wick 284G Candle Bergamot

Home in a jar
Love love loveeeee this candle, the crackle noise is relaxing and the smell is perfect, a really nice, calming, cosy, homely feeling. I NEED more of these candles. After I’d finished burning it I removed the sticker and the wax and it’s a lovely jar :)
Nice Scent
Loved the scent of these candles and a reasonable price point with the offer. The only thing that actually stopped me from buying this product is the on-line information is so scant ! i for one would like to know what the burn time is. Tesco this is a luxury for most people and even if it is a special treat we still like to know that we are getting value for money. My daughter does have many of these candles she is burning this in her utility room at the moment. Hence i have smelt it and liked it. As i rarely go out of my house and rely on shopping on - line it is essential that i have information provided like burn time for candles it really is not rocket science tesco information on products you sell is key along with quality which has sadly been lacking too often these days.