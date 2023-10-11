We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tie Dye Friendsies

- Experience an all-new, less-mess way to create your own to-dye-for accessories with Tie-Dye Unicorn Friendsies!- Transform a super-soft unicorn plush into a collectible tie-dye keychain with 2 pretty tie-dye markers for that warm & fuzzy feeling!- Just color & blend! Use the markers to color directly onto the unicorn plush, then use the blending tips to create all kinds of custom tie-dye patterns — no extra prep or messy dyes!Discover an all-new way to tie-dye and create your own colorful Tie-Dye Unicorn Friendsies! Complete with a super-soft & huggable plush unicorn keychain, 2 blending markers, and easy-to-follow instructions with all kinds of tips & tricks — this uniquely designed activity set puts an awesome, less-mess twist on traditional tie-dye kits that everyone will love! Remove the cap from the pink and purple tie-dye markers and plop on the blending tip to create tons of to-dye-for designs on your unicorn plush — no extra prep or messy dyes! Follow the fully-illustrated instructions to learn to create cool blends and patterns, like swirls, zig-zags, and spots — get inspired by the magic of the unicorn to create your own custom designs! However you choose to make your mark, your Friendsies will be completely dry minutes after you finish tie-dyeing them! Clip your unicorn onto a bag, backpack, or lunchbox by the pre-attached carabiner clip and collect all 7 Friendsies for a super-soft zoo-full of fun you can bring wherever you go! The Tie-Dye Unicorn Friendsies set is perfect for any collector ages 6 and up!

Lower age limit

36 Months

