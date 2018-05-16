Jack Daniels Bbq Sauce Set Duo

Product Description
- Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce Honey BBQ Sauce
- The Finest Ingredients Make the Best Quality Product.
- Ya see, down in Lynchburg Tennessee ol' Mr. Jack Daniel was known far and wide for his annual summer BBQs. Of course the secret ingredient back then was Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey. Today, we're continuing that fine tradition with our new line of authentic Jack Daniel's BBQ sauce in a handsome glass bottle.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Refrigerate after opening and use within 26 weeks. Best before end. See base of carton.
Made in the USA
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- Completely Fresh Foods Vernon,
- CA USA 9058.
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Water, Tomato Paste, Honey (9%), Distilled Vinegar, Molasses, Tamarind Concentrate, Natural Hickory Smoke, Salt, Yellow Mustard (Distilled Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Spices), Corn Starch, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey (0.5%), Dried Garlic, Dried Chili Pepper, Pectin (Thickener), Plain Caramel Colour, Spices, Dried Onion, Natural Apple Flavor
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|805kJ/192kcal
|Fat
|0g
|(of which saturates
|0.0g)
|Carbohydrate
|47g
|(of which sugars
|43g)
|Protein
|1g
|Salt
|1.43g
Ingredients
Cane Sugar, Water, Chipotle Sauce (Chipotle Peppers, Water, Tomato Pure, Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Garlic, Soybean Oil), Tomato Paste, Distilled Vinegar, Molasses, Tamarind Concentrate, Natural Hickory Smoke, Salt, Yellow Mustard (Distilled Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Spices), Corn Starch, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey (0.4%), Dried Garlic, Dried Chilli Pepper, Pectin (Thickener), Plain Caramel Colour, Spices, Dried Onion, Natural Apple Flavor
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|710kJ/170kcal
|Fat
|1g
|(of which saturates
|0g)
|Carbohydrate
|39g
|(of which sugars
|34g)
|Protein
|1g
|Salt
|1.4g
