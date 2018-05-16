We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jack Daniels Bbq Sauce Set Duo

Jack Daniels Bbq Sauce Set Duo

£8.00
This product is available for delivery or collection between 22/09/22 and 16/12/22.

Product Description

  • Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce Honey BBQ Sauce
  • The Finest Ingredients Make the Best Quality Product.
  • Ya see, down in Lynchburg Tennessee ol' Mr. Jack Daniel was known far and wide for his annual summer BBQs. Of course the secret ingredient back then was Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey. Today, we're continuing that fine tradition with our new line of authentic Jack Daniel's BBQ sauce in a handsome glass bottle.
  • Eat right. Drink responsibly
  • Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
  • Jack Daniel's and Old No.7 are registered trademarks used under licence to Beams International Ltd., 4a Bloors Lane, Rainham, Kent, ME8 7EG.
  • © 2022 Jack Daniel's. All rights reserved.
Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Refrigerate after opening and use within 26 weeks. Best before end. See base of carton.

Produce of

Made in the USA

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Completely Fresh Foods Vernon,
  • CA USA 9058.
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.
  • www.jackdaniels.com

Information

Ingredients

Cane Sugar, Water, Tomato Paste, Honey (9%), Distilled Vinegar, Molasses, Tamarind Concentrate, Natural Hickory Smoke, Salt, Yellow Mustard (Distilled Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Spices), Corn Starch, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey (0.5%), Dried Garlic, Dried Chili Pepper, Pectin (Thickener), Plain Caramel Colour, Spices, Dried Onion, Natural Apple Flavor

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place. Refrigerate after opening and use within 26 weeks. Best before end. See base of carton.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy805kJ/192kcal
Fat0g
(of which saturates0.0g)
Carbohydrate47g
(of which sugars43g)
Protein1g
Salt1.43g

Information

Ingredients

Cane Sugar, Water, Chipotle Sauce (Chipotle Peppers, Water, Tomato Pure, Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Garlic, Soybean Oil), Tomato Paste, Distilled Vinegar, Molasses, Tamarind Concentrate, Natural Hickory Smoke, Salt, Yellow Mustard (Distilled Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Spices), Corn Starch, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey (0.4%), Dried Garlic, Dried Chilli Pepper, Pectin (Thickener), Plain Caramel Colour, Spices, Dried Onion, Natural Apple Flavor

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place. Refrigerate after opening and use within 26 weeks. Best before end. See base of carton.

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy710kJ/170kcal
Fat1g
(of which saturates0g)
Carbohydrate39g
(of which sugars34g)
Protein1g
Salt1.4g
