Go Play Splash About Family Pool

5(1)Write a review
Go Play Splash About Family Pool
Product Description

  • Go Play Splash About Family Pool
  • This pool is designed to get kids moving, grooving and out of the house and puts the focus back on fun!
  • With extra wide side walls, this pool is great for younger families to splash and play in the sun. The pool is big enough for parents to enjoy with their kids, making splash time, family time.
  • Creating this back garden experience is a breeze with the easy-to-use drain valve and quick inflation, deflation and storage.
  • Nothing is better than a refreshing dip in the water on a hot summer day and the family pool makes that possible for each member of the family. Easy to inflate, deflate and store, the family pool offers a great back garden option for cooling off in the summer time.
  • H51cm x W201cm x D150cm

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • For use under adult supervision.
  • Pump not included.
  • Wipe clean only



Best think iv got

5 stars

Brilliant price lots of fun thank you

