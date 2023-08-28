Go Cook 80% Recycled 18Cm Saucepan

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Our Go Cook 80% Recycled range is exclusively for Tesco, made from 80% recycled aluminum with a 20 year guarantee. Aluminum layer distributes heat evenly. This Go Cook 18cm Saucepan is compatible with all hob types including induction. Before using, wash with warm soapy water, rinse and dry thoroughly. When cooking we recommend filling the pan to only two thirds of it's capacity and using a medium heat setting, as this will prolong it's life. Match with our vast range of pans by Go Cook to update your kitchen, perfect for making at home cooking feel premium
H9.2cm x W18cm x D8.7cmMaterial ContentAluminium
Go Cook Exclusively for TescoMade with 80% Recycled Aluminium with soft touch wooden look handleNon-Stick Coating Induction hob compatible and dishwasher safeSuitable for all hob types including induction

Dishwasher safeNot suitable for oven useOnly use wooden, nylon or silicone utensils to prevent scratching the non-stick surface.

