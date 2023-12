Go Cook 80% Recycled 28Cm Stirfry

Our Go Cook Eco range is exclusively for Tesco, made from 80% recycled aluminium with a 20 year guarantee. Guarantee. Aluminium layer distributes heat evenly. This Go Cook Eco 28cm Stir Fry is compatible with all hob types including induction. Before using, wash with warm soapy water, rinse and dry thoroughly. When cooking we recommend filling the pan to only two thirds of it's capacity and using a medium heat setting, as this will prolong it's life. Match with our vast range of Eco pans by Go Cook to update your kitchen, perfect for making at home cooking feel premium

H8.9cm x W28cm x D8.5cm Material: Aluminium

