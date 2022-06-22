Fox & Ivy Refreshing Glass Water Mister

Disappointed as can't unscrew the top to fill it w
Disappointed as can't unscrew the top to fill it with water, so utterly useless.
Lovely, but had problems
Bought two as one was to give as gift. Opened one at home and neck of glass broke to pieces. Couldn't open second one and didn't want to force. Customer services managed to open, but I chose to have both refunded just in case a weakness in the glass. Shame, they look lovely.
Great ornament
Bought as an ornament and it looks great. Like a previous review all the working parts are there but the lid Jesus securely glued in place.
Looked lovely, couldn't open it
I didn't actually hate it, it looked really lovely - sadly both hubby and I failed to open it- customer services couldn't either so received a refund.