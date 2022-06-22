We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fox & Ivy Refreshing Glass Water Mister

Product Description

  • Fox & Ivy Refreshing Glass Water Mister
  • Our refreshing glass water mister is practical yet beautiful, it will be a beautiful touch next to your plants.
  • H16cm x W7.8cm
  • Water Mister
  • Glass

Preparation and Usage

  • Wipe Clean only

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K
4 Reviews

Disappointed as can't unscrew the top to fill it w

5 stars

Disappointed as can't unscrew the top to fill it with water, so utterly useless.

Lovely, but had problems

3 stars

Bought two as one was to give as gift. Opened one at home and neck of glass broke to pieces. Couldn't open second one and didn't want to force. Customer services managed to open, but I chose to have both refunded just in case a weakness in the glass. Shame, they look lovely.

Great ornament

4 stars

Bought as an ornament and it looks great. Like a previous review all the working parts are there but the lid Jesus securely glued in place.

Looked lovely, couldn't open it

1 stars

I didn't actually hate it, it looked really lovely - sadly both hubby and I failed to open it- customer services couldn't either so received a refund.

