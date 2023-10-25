Juice Magsafe to USB-C Cable 1m White

Remove device from charger once fully charged. Do not touch with wet hands. Indoor use only. Use between temperatures of 0 and 45 degrees. Do not place drinks on the charger. Do not cover the charger or use in places where it may be exposed to direct sunshine or excessive heat. Please keep out of reach of children. Magnetic stripe cards, credit cards, phone cards, boarding passes and passports may be damaged by the wireless charge, do not place on or near the device, these may also result in damaging the wireless charger.

Remove device from charger once fully charged. Do not touch with wet hands. Indoor use only. Use between temperatures of 0 and 45 degrees. Do not place drinks on the charger. Do not cover the charger or use in places where it may be exposed to direct sunshine or excessive heat. Please keep out of reach of children. Magnetic stripe cards, credit cards, phone cards, boarding passes and passports may be damaged by the wireless charge, do not place on or near the device, these may also result in damaging the wireless charger.

The Juice MagTec Charging Cable for iPhone 12 & 13 ushers in a new age for wireless Fast Charging. Simply place the charging pad on the back of your iPhone 12 or 13 and wait for the magnetic rings to align, release once you feel the pad lock to the phone and enjoy wireless charging.

The Juice MagTec Charging Cable for iPhone 12 & 13 ushers in a new age for wireless Fast Charging. Simply place the charging pad on the back of your iPhone 12 or 13 and wait for the magnetic rings to align, release once you feel the pad lock to the phone and enjoy wireless charging.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023