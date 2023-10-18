Juice Lightning to USB Braided Cable 1m Navy

Charge your iPhone or iPad with the 1 metre Braided Juice Apple Lightning Cable. The braided cable offers extra strength and durability, and makes your tech stand out in a sea of white plastic! It is a must have for all of your iPhone & iPad charging needs. The Juice MFI Approved lightning charge and sync cable is compatible with all iPhones & iPads from iPhone 5 & iPad 4's generation onwards. With the 1m cable length you won't be stuck by the plug, giving you a little extra space while you charge - perfect to pop your device on the arm of the sofa!

H18cm x W13cm x D1.5cm