Pyrex Glass Round Casserole With Lid 1.4L

£7.00

£7.00/each

Pyrex Glass Round Casserole With Lid 1.4LWarranty: This product is guaranteed by international cookware for 10 years against manufacturing defects. The guarantee does not cover damages due to mechanical shocks, misuse or professional use. Products having notches or chips resulting from use and products having been heated on a hob can be weakened and are no longer guaranteed. In case of difficulty in using the product, refer to the website www.pyrex.eu.
4 in 1 Multi UsagesOven Cooking, Reheat Microwave, Serve, StoreExtreme resistance** Thermal shock resistant: EN 1183 220°C.
21x18cmPyrex® is a trademark of Corning Incorporated used under licence by International Cookware.
10 Year Guarantee

Net Contents

1.3l

Preparation and Usage

Care : Wash first before use. Avoid abrasive cleaning products.Use: Do not use on a hob, do not place dish on a wet surface directly out of the oven, breakage risk.

