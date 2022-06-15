Tesco Shepherd's Pie 400G

Rubbish
I ordered the better one and this was the substitute and I thoght it was rubbish
Passible if you can't cook something yourself.
Little on the small side nowadays but still tates nice.
low
low
low
medium
INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Lamb (22%), Onion, Carrot, Water, Lamb Fat, Swede, Lamb Extract, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Vegetables [Leek, Carrot, Onion], Molasses, Onion Purée, Tamarind Paste, Black Pepper, Thyme, Ginger Purée, Bay Leaf, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Clove, Garlic Extract.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: For best results oven heat. Remove outer sleeve and film lid. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve. Pierce film lid several times.
800W/900W 7 mins 30 secs / 7 mins
Heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W / 900W)
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Made using British and New Zealand lamb.
1 Servings
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
400g e
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 3 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
I ordered the better one and this was the substitute and I thoght it was rubbish
Little on the small side nowadays but still tates nice.