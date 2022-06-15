We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Shepherd's Pie 400G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Shepherd's Pie 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Clubcard Price

Each pack

Energy
1331kJ
316kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
6.7g

low

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

low

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.8g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.49g

medium

25%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Minced lamb with onion and carrots in gravy topped with mashed potatoes.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Classic Kitchen Minced lamb simmered in a rich gravy topped with buttery mash
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Lamb (22%), Onion, Carrot, Water, Lamb Fat, Swede, Lamb Extract, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Vegetables [Leek, Carrot, Onion], Molasses, Onion Purée, Tamarind Paste, Black Pepper, Thyme, Ginger Purée, Bay Leaf, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Clove, Garlic Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. Remove outer sleeve and film lid. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve. Pierce film lid several times.
800W/900W 7 mins 30 secs / 7 mins
Heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W / 900W)
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 minutes (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British and New Zealand lamb.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

View all British Classics Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Rubbish

2 stars

I ordered the better one and this was the substitute and I thoght it was rubbish

Passible if you can't cook something yourself.

4 stars

Little on the small side nowadays but still tates nice.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here