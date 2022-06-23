Smiths Frazzles Crispy Bacon 6 X 18G

Bacon heaven
I’m a bacon fanatic so these are a perfect treat for me full of flavour i’m very Moorish , great snack
What have you done to them?
I remember these when they first came out years ago, they were an innovation. However, time has taken its toll and now - ugh! They no longer taste of bacon, and the consistency and appearance are totally different from the revelation of those early days. Oh Smiths what have you done? I could have lived on the original version, they were as good as a Sunday bacon sandwich. I wouldn't even offer these to my dog who loves anything bacon flavoured.
Used to be 8 bags for less money!
less bags so more money. right
So this used to have 8 bags in it and be the same price, now there's only 6. Honestly I'd rather they just upped the price than be all sneaky like this!