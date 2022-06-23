We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Smiths Frazzles Crispy Bacon 6 X 18G

2.5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Smiths Frazzles Crispy Bacon 6 X 18G

Each inner pack contains:

Energy
353kJ
84kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.44g

high

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 353kJ

Product Description

  • Crispy Bacon Flavour Corn Snack
  • - Did you know your favourite Frazzles have been around since 1975
  • - These crispy, crunchy bacon flavour bites are as delicious now as they have always been!
  • - Perfect snacks for lunch and snacking
  • - 84 calories per pack
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - Smith's iconic snacks include Frazzles and Chipsticks
  • From humble beginnings as an apprentice greengrocer, Frank Smith went on to establish his own snacks company in 1920. Smith's crisps soon became a household name - a staple in every soldier's ration bag in World War II. By 1949, nearly every pub in Britain stocked Smith's and it remains a household name to this day, famous for creating many iconic snacks including Frazzles and Chipsticks.
  • Smiths, the Smiths Logo, Frazzles and the Frazzles Logo are registered trademarks.
  • © 2021
  • 84Kcal 353kJ per pack
  • Baked not fried
  • No artificial preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 108G

Information

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Bacon Flavour Seasoning [Salt, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (contains Soya), Dextrose, Yeast Powder, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Potassium Chloride, Flavourings (contains Soya), Lactose (from Milk), Sugar, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Rusk (from Wheat), Whey Powder (from Milk), Colours (Paprika Extract, Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Barley Malt Flour, Smoke Flavouring], Colour (Beetroot Red)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're here to help.
  • Walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am to 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

6 x 18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 18g(%*) ServingPer 100g
Energy353kJ1961kJ
-84kcal(4%*)467kcal
Fat3.4g(5%*)19.1g
of which Saturates0.3g(1%*)1.4g
Carbohydrate11.9g65.9g
of which Sugars0.4g(1%*)2.2g
Fibre0.3g1.7g
Protein1.3g7g
Salt0.44g(7%*)2.43g
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Bacon heaven

5 stars

I’m a bacon fanatic so these are a perfect treat for me full of flavour i’m very Moorish , great snack

What have you done to them?

1 stars

I remember these when they first came out years ago, they were an innovation. However, time has taken its toll and now - ugh! They no longer taste of bacon, and the consistency and appearance are totally different from the revelation of those early days. Oh Smiths what have you done? I could have lived on the original version, they were as good as a Sunday bacon sandwich. I wouldn't even offer these to my dog who loves anything bacon flavoured.

Used to be 8 bags for less money!

1 stars

less bags so more money. right

So this used to have 8 bags in it and be the same

3 stars

So this used to have 8 bags in it and be the same price, now there's only 6. Honestly I'd rather they just upped the price than be all sneaky like this!

