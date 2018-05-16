We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Smoked Gammon Joint Bone In

Tesco Smoked Gammon Joint Bone In
£20.00
£5.00/kg

Per 250g

Energy
1125kJ
268kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
9.0g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.2g

low

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
8.20g

high

137%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 450kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked bone-in, rind on gammon joint with added water.
  • From Trusted Farms Wood smoked for intense flavour and hand scored for crispy crackling.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the cooking instructions above Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / 170°C Fan / Gas 5 Place joint in a roasting tin and wrap the exposed meat in foil ensuring the rind is left uncovered. Place the tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 30 minutes per 500g plus 30 minutes. Allow to stand for 1 hour before carving for optimum meat succulence.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging including the pad .
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Made using EU pork.

Number of uses

min 13 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g
Energy450kJ / 107kcal1125kJ / 268kcal
Fat3.6g9.0g
Saturates1.3g3.2g
Carbohydrate0.5g1.3g
Sugars0.5g1.3g
Fibre0.5g1.3g
Protein17.9g44.8g
Salt3.28g8.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
