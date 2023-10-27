Spontex Unwrapped Microfibre Cloth

Spontex Unwrapped Microfibre Cloth is efficient and packaging free, there is no unnecessary packaging. Thanks to its thick 3D weave, this multipurpose cloth easily tackles dirt and dust even on delicate surfaces, leaving a brilliant finish. It can be used, either dry or damp, all around the house for different tasks. Did you know? Spontex Microfibre cloths are made up of thousands of tiny fibres, so the number of contact points with the surface is greatly increased compared to non microfibre cloths. This means that each cloth has extraordinary cleaning power that eliminates 99% of bacteria & viruses.* Spontex Unwrapped Microfibre Cloths are made using 55% recycled fibres, each cloth is made using a 50cl bottle.* They can be used with just water to clean efficiently and achieve sparkling results, there's no need to use cleaning detergents which may pollute streams and rivers. They are also super resistant and long lasting. They can be washed in the washing machine not once, but up to 500 times, so you can keep using your cloth over and over again. When they are no longer fit for their intended use why not find them a new purpose like cleaning shoes or wiping down bins. As part of their commitment to reduce the use of unnecessary packaging, the cloths are completely unwrapped which means Spontex don't use any cardboard or plastic packaging on this product. Top Tip: Use the cloth damp with any excess water wrung out to wipe down or dry to buff up and shine. Cloth size: 30 x 30 cm. Composition: 85% polyester, 15% polyamide. * Removes 99% of E. Coli bacteria from glass surfaces and human coronavirus from tiled surfaces with water only. Tested by an independent laboratory. ** Made of 55% recycled fibres from recycled plastic bottles. Each cloth contains one 50cl bottle.

Spontex® develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their range of clever cleaning products includes cloths, scourers, gloves and mops, all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier.

Efficient microfibre cloth, packaging free. Removes 99% of bacteria & viruses.* Efficient with just water. Made of 55% recycled fibres.** Washable up to 500 times.

Produce of

Made in China