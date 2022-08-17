We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 200G

4.1(7)Write a review
Tesco Mini Melton Mowbray Pork Pies 200G
£2.65
£1.33/100g

One pie

Energy
394kJ
94kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
6.1g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

high

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.3g

medium

5%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Seasoned uncured pork encased in hot water crust pastry.
  • SNACKING & SHARING Succulent cuts of seasoned pork encased in hot water pastry
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (31%), Pork Lard, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Fat, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Perfect for picnics

4 stars

Perfect size for picnics or parties. Bite size! The pastry was soft with a crispy top. Small amount of meat inside although not as tasty as the bigger pies

Handy little pies for a family party. Not big enou

4 stars

Handy little pies for a family party. Not big enough to make you feel guilty!

Very tasty and go down well with a salad

5 stars

Very tasty and go down well with a salad

Perfect Bite size snack straight from fridge and f

5 stars

Perfect Bite size snack straight from fridge and for picnics

Great pies

5 stars

Mini Melton Mowbray pies are ideal for a snack or put with a salad

An enjoyable small bite

5 stars

They are lovely with a nice crispy pastry, and as they as so small there not full of jelly

not like the picture bit soggy

1 stars

not like the picture bit soggy

