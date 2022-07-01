We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Delicious Desserts Sticky Toffee Eclair 2Pack

4.9(14)Write a review
Delicious Desserts Sticky Toffee Eclair 2Pack
£ 2.00
£1.00/each

One Eclair contains:

Energy
1369kJ
328kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
18.3g

high

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.9g

high

45%of the reference intake
Sugars
23.0g

high

26%of the reference intake
Salt
0.52g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 2 Choux pastry éclairs filled with sticky toffee créme pâtissiére and toffee sauce, topped with toffee flavour fondant, decorated with chocolate flavoured lacing and butterscotch pieces.
  • Filled with luscious sticky toffee créme pâtissiére and rich toffee sauce, finished with a decadent toffee flavour fondant, chocolate flavoured lacing and crunchy butterscotch chips.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Cream (Milk) (31%), Toffee Sauce (20%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Water, Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Lactose (Milk)), Sugar, Cream (Milk), Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Caramelised Sugar, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids) Gelling Agent (Pectin)), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm, Shea), Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Brown Sugar, Milk Protein, Dried Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butter (Milk), Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Lactose (Milk)), Stabiliser (Pectin), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Glucose, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Colour (Mixed Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

Contains 2 portions

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Name and address

  • The Delicious Dessert Company,
  • c/o Bakkavor Desserts,
  • Jessop Way,
  • Newark,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • NG24 2ER,

Return to

  • The Delicious Dessert Company,
  • c/o Bakkavor Desserts,
  • Jessop Way,
  • Newark,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • NG24 2ER,
  • UK.
  • www.thedeliciousdessertcompany.com
  • info@thedeliciousdessertcompany.com

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Eclair
Energy kJ1513kJ1369kJ
Energy kcal362kcal328kcal
Fat20.2g18.3g
of which saturates9.9g8.9g
Carbohydrates40.3g36.4g
of which sugars25.4g23.0g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein4.4g4.0g
Salt0.57g0.52g
Contains 2 portions--
Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

14 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Treat

5 stars

Absolutely delicious as a treat

In my opinion these eclairs are the most delicious

5 stars

In my opinion these eclairs are the most delicious fresh cakes you can get at Tesco's. Unlike flimsy alternatives these will top up your brain with lashings of sweet wonder.

Crunchy Eclairs

4 stars

They were very nice with a generous tasty filling but a third of the way in we discovered we don't like a crunchy Eclair, the butterscotch pieces were rock hard and so we picked them all off (messy business) That's just person taste though, we thought it looked like bits of fudge but very tasty they are!.

A treat worth waiting for

5 stars

They are full of a delicious cream filling, then topped of with a lovely flavour icing and bits of toffee. Yummy

Super great taste , love them

5 stars

these eclairs are delicious , shouldn't tell you really as you will all want them. great super sweet taste

A real treat.

5 stars

A real treat.

Lovely.

5 stars

These are absolutely lovely. Sadly they are out of stock more often than they are in stock.

Very Delicious

5 stars

Really tasty - does what is says on the tin - Delicious

Amazing, please stock the rest of the range.

5 stars

Amazing, please stock the rest of the range.

YUMMY YUMMY 😋

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous!!! I don't normally like eclairs, but these are just lovely 🤗

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

