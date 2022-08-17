Bol Sweet Potato Katsu Curry Power Pot 450G

Tastes great
The whole Bol pot meal range is good but I think this one is the best
10/10
I enjoyed this it is very filling and tasty going to try the others next
Salt content too high.
I would love this if the salt content wasn't so high.
Tasty, good curry flavour and filling.
Very tasty and very filling, but why oh why does the salt content have to be so high. Can not understand why some producers think it is necessary. I retain water if I have a lot of salt so tend to avoid anything with this amount.
Tasty & high protein
Super tasty and high in protein too! A great option for lunch that kept me full for hours
yummy and filling
I can't believe how tasty this was, lots of flavour and packed full of veggies. The portion size was massive and kept me full all day. I ate it for lunch but I could 100% eat it for dinner too!!