Bol Sweet Potato Katsu Curry Power Pot 450G

£2.70
£6.00/kg

This 450g pot provides:

Energy
1503kJ
360kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
1.5g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.2g

low

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.3g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.67g

medium

28%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Sweet potato, chickpeas and black beans in a creamy katsu curry sauce
  • Eat as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle.
  • Try telling a gorilla you can't get enough protein from plants
  • Chickpeas are the superhero in this Katsu curry, not only are they delicious, but packed full of nutrients and a 'complete protein'. Complete proteins contain all 9 essential amino acids, the building blocks for the body to grow, repair and function. Protein contributes to the growth of muscle mass, so no better reason to power up your lunch hour.
  • That's not the only perk...bursting with beans, rice, sweet potatoes and lentils means this one pot meal also packs in 27g of fibre. You'll be over halfway towards your recommended daily fibre intake.
  • Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg.
  • It turns out my Mum was right. The facts are that vegetables wholegrains and pulses not only taste amazing but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet.
  • Since 2015, we've been on a mission to make it easy for everyone to enjoy eating more plants.
  • No preaching. No judgement. Just plants, made delicious.
  • Eat plants, love life.
  • Paul, Founder
  • Check out the rest of our Power Pots
  • Certified B Corporation - BOL is now proudly a certified B Corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods.com
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • One pot meal
  • High in 20g protein
  • High in 27g fibre
  • 2 of your 5-a-day
  • 100% Plant-Powered
  • Better for you, kinder to the planet
  • Eat plants love life
  • Vegetarians Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 450G
  • High in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass

Information

Ingredients

Water, Black Turtle Beans, Chickpeas, Sweet Potato (9%), Lentils, Carrot, Grilled Red Pepper, Roasted Onion Puree (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Coconut Cream, Katsu Seasoning (2%) (Ground Spices (Turmeric, Ginger, Coriander, Cumin, Fenugreek, Fennel, Cinnamon, White Pepper, Chilli Powder, Nutmeg, Clove, Allspice, Star Anise), Dried Onion, Salt, Dried Garlic, Demerara Sugar, Chicken Flavour Seasoning (Yeast Extract, Salt, Dextrose, Natural Flavouring), Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil), Garlic, Ginger, Rice, Brown Sugar, Coriander

Storage

Keep chilled (0-5°C).Once opened, eat within 24hrs. For use by date see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 4 mins:
After opening, place the lid on loosely
800W: Heat for 2 mins, then stir
800W: Heat for further 2 mins, then rest
Remove lid carefully and enjoy

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Careful, it's Hot. Grab a spoon & enjoy straight from the pot
On a warm day:
Can also be enjoyed chilled (but our founder Paul is the only one who prefers it this way)

Hob
Instructions: 8-10 mins:
Pour into a saucepan
Stir whilst on a medium heat for 8-10 mins until hot
Pour into a bowl. Please re-use pot

Produce of

Made in the UK in small batches

Preparation and Usage

  • Heat me to eat me
  • Jazz it up with spring onions and fresh chilli

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 5 Merchant Square,
  • London,
  • W2 1AY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 5 Merchant Square,
  • London,
  • W2 1AY,
  • UK.
  • BOL Foods,
  • 51 Bracken Rd,
  • D18CV48,
  • Dublin,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper BOLRI* per BOL
Energy kJ334150318%
Energy kcal8036018%
Fat1.0g4.5g6%
of which saturates0.7g3.2g16%
Carbohydrate10.0g45.0g17%
of which sugars0.5g2.3g3%
Fibre6.1g27.5g-
Protein**4.6g20.5g41%
Salt0.37g1.67g28%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**This BOL is high in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass---
Tastes great

5 stars

The whole Bol pot meal range is good but I think this one is the best

10/10

5 stars

I enjoyed this it is very filling and tasty going to try the others next

Salt content too high.

3 stars

I would love this if the salt content wasn't so high.

Tasty, good curry flavour and filling.

4 stars

Very tasty and very filling, but why oh why does the salt content have to be so high. Can not understand why some producers think it is necessary. I retain water if I have a lot of salt so tend to avoid anything with this amount.

Tasty & high protein

5 stars

Super tasty and high in protein too! A great option for lunch that kept me full for hours

yummy and filling

5 stars

I can't believe how tasty this was, lots of flavour and packed full of veggies. The portion size was massive and kept me full all day. I ate it for lunch but I could 100% eat it for dinner too!!

