Tesco Sweet Potatoes 1Kg

Write a review
Tesco Sweet Potatoes 1Kg

£ 0.99
£0.99/kg

Per 100g

Energy
410kJ
97kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.6g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 410kJ / 97kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet potatoes.
  • Sweet, smooth and 1 of your 5 a day. A rich, vibrant potato ideal for mashing, roasting or as wedges. At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers across the world, all our sweet potatoes are carefully selected for their larger size and chosen throughout the year to ensure we bring you the best tasting varieties at the right time. A smooth, vibrant potato with a rich, subtle sweetness that's ideal for mashing, roasting or as wedges. John Barnes and his family have been growing sweet potatoes in North Carolina since 1960. The Barnes Family farm is ideally situated on the coastal plain, which is known for its fertile sandy loam and temperate climate. Their environmentally friendly farming practices and investment in forestry and wildlife programmes encourage a range of wildlife to flourish and careful crop rotations with permissions, to help maintain a healthy soil for growing great quality, fresh sweet potatoes.
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produce of Egypt, Honduras, Spain, USA, South Africa, Brazil

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging Wash before use

    Oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6
    For roasts: 45-50 mins
    Peel potatoes and cut into even sized pieces. Place in a saucepan of cold water. Bring to the boil and cook for 5 minutes, then drain thoroughly. Place in a roasting tin with a little oil and cook in a preheated oven for 45-50 minutes or until tender. Turn once during cooking
    For jackets: 60-75 mins
    Pierce with a fork. Place in a preheated oven and bake for 60-75 minutes or until tender.

    Hob 15 mins

    For boiled: Peel potatoes and cut into even-sized pieces. Place in a saucepan of cold water. Bring to the boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15mins or until soft. Drain and serve.
    For mash: Cook as above then drain thoroughly and return to the saucepan. Add milk, butter and seasoning according to taste. Mash until smooth and serve.

    Microwave

    800W/900W
    4.5/4 mins
    For jackets: Pierce with a fork. Dry and wrap the potatoes in a sheet of kitchen paper.

    All appliances vary, these are guidelines only

    Sweet Potato and Vegetables Burgers.

    Ingredients:

    1 large sweet potato; 500g regular potatoes; 1 red pepper, roasted; ½ tsp chillies, chopped; 2 tbsp coriander, chopped; 140g breadcrumbs; 1 carrot, coarsely grated; 25g savoury seed mix; 3tbsp vegetable oil; 10 burger buns; 1 bag salad leaves; 5 tbsp tomato chutney; 200g cherry tomatoes (optional)

    Method:

    1. Peel sweet potato and cut into chunks.

    2. boil until just tender. Meanwhile, peel the other potatoes, cut into chunks and boil until just tender.

    3. Drain both pans well and mash togeher.

    4. Chop red pepper and add to the mashed potato with chillies and coriander.

    5. Season to taste.

    6. Stir in about half the breadcrumbs, carrots and seeds to make a soft dough.

    7. Mix well and shape into 10 burgers.

    8. Lightly whizz remaining breadcrumbs in a food processor to make smaller crumbs (but not a powder).

    9. Coat each burger.

    10. Heat oil in a frying pan and fry 2-3 burgers at a time, for 2-3 minutes on each side, until golden.

    To serve;

    Serve in burger buns with lettuce and tomato chutney.

    Add cherry tomatoes if desired.

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper 100g
Energy410kJ / 97kcal410kJ / 97kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate21.3g21.3g
Sugars11.6g11.6g
Fibre2.3g2.3g
Protein1.1g1.1g
Salt0.10g0.10g
Vitamin A655µg655µg
Vitamin C17mg17mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--
37 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Fresh and delicious

5 stars

Nice fresh potatoes All virtually the same size this time Delicious

Good quality and very versatile, roast, stews, coo

5 stars

Good quality and very versatile, roast, stews, cook as a jacket potato! ..

Good value

4 stars

This product was of the expected standard. I use sweet potatoes as a healthier alternative to ordinary potatoes.

Small potatoes

4 stars

Potatoes were fine quality-wise but they were very small. Not great for making chips or wedges, took a long time to peel!

My dog loves these!

4 stars

Good quality. My dog loves them 🐶

Good for you as well as tasty.

5 stars

Yes, very. Full of healthy vitamins too.

First time I've had South African yams,just as goo

5 stars

First time I've had South African yams,just as good as the American ones,will buy again

Baked potatoes as 1 of 5 a day

5 stars

Baked potatoes as 1 of 5 a day

Very enjoyable when peeled

5 stars

Very enjoyable when peeled

I use sweet pots as a healthy alternative to ordin

4 stars

I use sweet pots as a healthy alternative to ordinary pots.

