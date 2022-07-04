Tesco Sweet Potatoes 1Kg

Remove all packaging Wash before use

Oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6

For roasts: 45-50 mins

Peel potatoes and cut into even sized pieces. Place in a saucepan of cold water. Bring to the boil and cook for 5 minutes, then drain thoroughly. Place in a roasting tin with a little oil and cook in a preheated oven for 45-50 minutes or until tender. Turn once during cooking

For jackets: 60-75 mins

Pierce with a fork. Place in a preheated oven and bake for 60-75 minutes or until tender.

Hob 15 mins

For boiled: Peel potatoes and cut into even-sized pieces. Place in a saucepan of cold water. Bring to the boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 15mins or until soft. Drain and serve.

For mash: Cook as above then drain thoroughly and return to the saucepan. Add milk, butter and seasoning according to taste. Mash until smooth and serve.

Microwave

800W/900W

4.5/4 mins

For jackets: Pierce with a fork. Dry and wrap the potatoes in a sheet of kitchen paper.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only

Sweet Potato and Vegetables Burgers.

Ingredients:

1 large sweet potato; 500g regular potatoes; 1 red pepper, roasted; ½ tsp chillies, chopped; 2 tbsp coriander, chopped; 140g breadcrumbs; 1 carrot, coarsely grated; 25g savoury seed mix; 3tbsp vegetable oil; 10 burger buns; 1 bag salad leaves; 5 tbsp tomato chutney; 200g cherry tomatoes (optional)

Method:

1. Peel sweet potato and cut into chunks.

2. boil until just tender. Meanwhile, peel the other potatoes, cut into chunks and boil until just tender.

3. Drain both pans well and mash togeher.

4. Chop red pepper and add to the mashed potato with chillies and coriander.

5. Season to taste.

6. Stir in about half the breadcrumbs, carrots and seeds to make a soft dough.

7. Mix well and shape into 10 burgers.

8. Lightly whizz remaining breadcrumbs in a food processor to make smaller crumbs (but not a powder).

9. Coat each burger.

10. Heat oil in a frying pan and fry 2-3 burgers at a time, for 2-3 minutes on each side, until golden.

To serve;

Serve in burger buns with lettuce and tomato chutney.

Add cherry tomatoes if desired.