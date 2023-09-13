Neat Antibacterial Bathroom Cleaner Sage & Mint Starter Pack

Neat Antibac B/room Clnr Sage & Mint Str Pack Consciously caring As a certified B Corp, we're committed to using our business as a force for good by positively impacting our planet and its people. For more information visit: www.neatclean.com Shop the full range at WWW.NEATCLEAN.COM

Sage & Mint A clean herbal scent that delivers instant freshness.

Hello, we're neat. Our mission is to make sustainable choices simpler, by creating planet-positive solutions that perform brilliantly. Refills made simple We believe that small changes can make a big difference. By collectively choosing to refill, we have the power to make our homes and planet a cleaner place. Style meets sustainability Our thoughtfully-designed solutions help to replace single-use plastic and close the loop on waste - all without compromising on style and performance.

1x 30ml Refill = 500ml of ready-to-use product FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C118980, www.fsc.org

Goodbye Single-Use Plastic Refillable Aluminium Bottle Kills 99.9% of Bacteria Powerfully Plant-Based Free-from single-use plastic Let's Get Started Vegan & not tested on animals

Ingredients

5 - <15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, <5% Disinfectant, Amphoteric Surfactants, Perfumes (Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Limonene, Geraniol, Linalool, Alpha- Isomethyl Ionone), Phenoxyethanol

Net Contents

30ml ℮

Preparation and Usage