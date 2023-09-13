We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Neat Antibacterial Bathroom Cleaner Sage & Mint Starter Pack

4.7(18)
£6.00

£6.00/each

Vegan

Neat Antibac B/room Clnr Sage & Mint Str Pack Consciously caringAs a certified B Corp, we're committed to using our business as a force for good by positively impacting our planet and its people.For more information visit: www.neatclean.comShop the full range at WWW.NEATCLEAN.COM
Sage & MintA clean herbal scent that delivers instant freshness.
Hello, we're neat.Our mission is to make sustainable choices simpler, by creating planet-positive solutions that perform brilliantly.Refills made simpleWe believe that small changes can make a big difference. By collectively choosing to refill, we have the power to make our homes and planet a cleaner place.Style meets sustainabilityOur thoughtfully-designed solutions help to replace single-use plastic and close the loop on waste - all without compromising on style and performance.
1x 30ml Refill = 500ml of ready-to-use productFSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C118980, www.fsc.org
Goodbye Single-Use PlasticRefillable Aluminium BottleKills 99.9% of BacteriaPowerfully Plant-BasedFree-from single-use plasticLet's Get StartedVegan & not tested on animals

Ingredients

5 - <15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, <5% Disinfectant, Amphoteric Surfactants, Perfumes (Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Limonene, Geraniol, Linalool, Alpha- Isomethyl Ionone), Phenoxyethanol

Net Contents

30ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just add waterPowerful plant-based cleaning in three simple steps1 Pour 470ml of water into your neat. bottle2 Add the refill, and secure the trigger spray3 Shake well, and you're good to goCaring for your bottle:Before refilling your bottle again, we recommend rinsing it, as well as the trigger spray, with clean, warm water.Instructions for use: Dilute 30ml concentrate to 470ml of water. Spray, leave for 5 minutes then wipe. Leave to dry. Not suitable for unsealed surfaces.We recommend testing the product in a discreet spot before use. Wash hands after use.

