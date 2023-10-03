We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kleenex Balsam XL Tissues Compact Box 40 Sheets

£2.25

£5.62/100sht

"Snotty noses. Stuffy noses. Streamy noses. They're part of everyday life. Especially during cold and flu season. So, when you're not feeling your best, be kind to yourself and treat your nose to a little extra care when you grab Kleenex® Balsam tissue - your nose's favourite sidekick.Don't let a runny nose ruin your day. Wipe, blow and soothe your nose with a tissue you can trust. Kleenex® Balsam tissues are soft and kind to snotty noses. With Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, it's protective balm helps to soothe your nose, so banish the redness and hold your head high."
Kleenex® Balsam Tissues with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, it's protective balm helps to soothe your nose.
40 x 3 ply, 29 x 26.5cm. Total 3m²FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C013545, www.fsc.org®/™ Trademarks of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates. © KCWW.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Disposable Tissues Kimberly-Clark Limited Tadworth, Surrey
Big Tissue Small BoxAloe vera & vitamin ESoothes your nose
Pack size: 40SHT

Ingredients

Paraffin Liquidum, Stearyl Alcohol, Paraffin, Cera Microcristallina, Isopropyl Palmitate, Dimethicone Tocopherol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Calendula Officinalis Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Extract

