Appeteasers Provence Mix 100G

£1.75
£17.50/kg

Product Description

  • Full fat soft cheese topped with spices and seasoning
  • For more cheese inspiration visit www.thecheeselover.co.uk
  • Appeteasers are a fun & easy way to enjoy cheese with friends or as a snack. Appeteasers Provence Mix offer you the delightful combination of soft cheese with peppers and herbs of spicy provence cuisine.
  • Red Peppers, 4 Peppers Mix, Provence Mix and Chives
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Creamy cheese bites garnished with peppers, basil, thyme, chives and peppers mix
  • No preservatives
  • No artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Cheese: Milk and Cream (origin: France), Salt, Starter Cultures, Toppings (in variable quantities): Red Pepper, 4 Peppers Mix (White Pepper, Black Pepper, Green Pepper, Chili Pepper), Basil, Thyme, Chives

Allergy Information

  • Contains Cows' Milk., Produced in a factory which uses Goats' Milk, Fish and Nuts.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Use sticks as shown
  • Serving Suggestions:
  • Snack, Appetiser, Salad
  • Serve straight from the fridge

Number of uses

This pack contains 20 x 5g servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Appeteasers,
  • P.O. Box 93,
  • Hampton,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW12 2YA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • For information, write to:
  • Appeteasers,
  • P.O. Box 93,
  • Hampton,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW12 2YA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer bite size portion (5g)
Energy1351kJ/327kcal68kJ/16kcal
Fat31g1.6g
of which saturates22g1.1g
Carbohydrate3.0g0.2g
of which sugars3.0g0.2g
Protein9.0g0.5g
Salt1.3g0.07g
This pack contains 20 x 5g servings--
