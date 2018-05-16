Appeteasers Provence Mix 100G

Product Description
- Full fat soft cheese topped with spices and seasoning
- Appeteasers are a fun & easy way to enjoy cheese with friends or as a snack. Appeteasers Provence Mix offer you the delightful combination of soft cheese with peppers and herbs of spicy provence cuisine.
- Red Peppers, 4 Peppers Mix, Provence Mix and Chives
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Creamy cheese bites garnished with peppers, basil, thyme, chives and peppers mix
- No preservatives
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Cheese: Milk and Cream (origin: France), Salt, Starter Cultures, Toppings (in variable quantities): Red Pepper, 4 Peppers Mix (White Pepper, Black Pepper, Green Pepper, Chili Pepper), Basil, Thyme, Chives
Allergy Information
- Contains Cows' Milk., Produced in a factory which uses Goats' Milk, Fish and Nuts.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in France
Preparation and Usage
- Use sticks as shown
- Serving Suggestions:
- Snack, Appetiser, Salad
- Serve straight from the fridge
Number of uses
This pack contains 20 x 5g servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Appeteasers,
- P.O. Box 93,
- Hampton,
- Middlesex,
- TW12 2YA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bite size portion (5g)
|Energy
|1351kJ/327kcal
|68kJ/16kcal
|Fat
|31g
|1.6g
|of which saturates
|22g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|0.2g
|of which sugars
|3.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|9.0g
|0.5g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.07g
