Cleanco Clean R Non Alcohol Golden Spiced Spirit 70Cl

Non-Alcoholic Golden Spiced Spirit. If you like Rum, Mix like Rum

Clean R: like Caribbean Rum, but without the alcohol. Celebrating big flavours from warming spice to golden caramel and cayenne pepper, blended in our unique way for a taste that packs a punch. Enjoy bold flavours without the compromise. This product is designed to replace Rum in cocktails.

What would you do if you had an extra 252 hours a year? The average UK adult spends 252 hours hungover every year. That’s 252 hours in bed feeling unmotivated, sorry for yourself, and generally rubbish, when you should be out there getting s**t done and making the most out of life. Introducing CleanCo, a range of premium, non-alcoholic spirits that taste just like the real thing, served with 0 drawbacks and 0 regrets. Whether you want something alcohol-free for a round or forever, CleanCo delivers everything you want, without what you don’t. Less alcohol making you feel rough, more time to do what you want. Cheers to A Life Less Wasted.

No Sugars 12 Calories Per 50ml Serve Vegan Non-Alcoholic Rum Alternative

Pack size: 70CL

Sugar Free

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Glycerine, Natural Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Plain Caramel E150a), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Preparation and Usage