Cleanco Clean R Non Alcohol Golden Spiced Spirit 70Cl

Cleanco Clean R Non Alcohol Golden Spiced Spirit 70Cl

£16.00

£22.86/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Non-Alcoholic Golden Spiced Spirit.If you like Rum, Mix like Rum
Clean R: like Caribbean Rum, but without the alcohol. Celebrating big flavours from warming spice to golden caramel and cayenne pepper, blended in our unique way for a taste that packs a punch. Enjoy bold flavours without the compromise. This product is designed to replace Rum in cocktails.
What would you do if you had an extra 252 hours a year?The average UK adult spends 252 hours hungover every year. That’s 252 hours in bed feeling unmotivated, sorry for yourself, and generally rubbish, when you should be out there getting s**t done and making the most out of life.Introducing CleanCo, a range of premium, non-alcoholic spirits that taste just like the real thing, served with 0 drawbacks and 0 regrets. Whether you want something alcohol-free for a round or forever, CleanCo delivers everything you want, without what you don’t.Less alcohol making you feel rough, more time to do what you want. Cheers to A Life Less Wasted.
No Sugars12 Calories Per 50ml ServeVeganNon-Alcoholic Rum Alternative
Pack size: 70CL
Sugar Free

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Glycerine, Natural Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Plain Caramel E150a), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Preparation and Usage

Perfect pour: 50ml over ice with cola or ginger ale and a wedge of lime.

